Julio Jones's availability for Falcons' game against Raiders up in air

Coach Raheem Morris said Falcons could make a game-time decision with Jones

Nov 23, 2020 at 05:25 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

After injuring his hamstring during the Atlanta Falcons' 24-9 loss to the New Orleans, Julio Jones's status for the team's upcoming game against the Las Vegas Raiders is in question.

Jones has been dealing with a hamstring injury at various times this season and it's caused him to miss two games for Atlanta. Although he was able to return briefly to the game in the fourth quarter, Jones's hamstring was clearly affecting him and could cause him to miss his third game of the 2020 season.

RELATED CONTENT

"We'll learn more about him, obviously, and how far he can go and where he can take it," Interim head coach Raheem Morris said. "But, obviously, the hamstring bothered him yesterday and gave him some real issues. He tried to fight through it like I knew he would, like he always does."

Morris said that as of now they did not know whether this injury would prevent Jones from suiting up against the Raiders. That learning will take place throughout the week as Jones goes through treatment and evaluation.

A 10-year veteran and one of the top receivers in the NFL, Jones has proven to be perfectly comfortable and unaffected by playing in a game without a week of practice, meaning a decision might not be made until just before kickoff.

"We've got to get Julio in the building; he was in today getting treatment, doing all of the things he needs to do," Morris said. "… When we get a chance to take him through Wednesday, through Thursday. Obviously, we'll take Julio to a game-time decision and give him the best opportunity in order to go out there and be able to compete, as long as he's healthy."

Jones's importance to Atlanta's offense was clear against the Saints. Without him on the field for much of the afternoon, the Falcons had season-lows in both points (9) and yards (248) and were just 2-of-14 on third down. Calvin Ridley still managed five catches for 90 yards, but it was a tough day overall for Atlanta's receivers.

Despite missing two full games and portions of various other games due to injury, Jones has still caught 45 passes for 677 yards and three touchdowns this season. The Raiders currently rank 28th against opposing pass offenses, allowing 273.6 yards per game.

Game Photos | Falcons at Saints

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints with top photos from Week 11

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
1 / 59

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
2 / 59

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
3 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
4 / 59

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
5 / 59

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
6 / 59

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur M Blank, shakes hands with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 during warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
7 / 59

Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur M Blank, shakes hands with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 during warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
8 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and quarterback Matt Schaub #8 bump fists during warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
9 / 59

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and quarterback Matt Schaub #8 bump fists during warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
10 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons huddle before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
11 / 59

Atlanta Falcons huddle before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
12 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
13 / 59

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
14 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
15 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
16 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
17 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
18 / 59

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates with teammates after completing a field goal during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
19 / 59

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates with teammates after completing a field goal during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 tackles New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
20 / 59

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 tackles New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 complete a field goal during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
21 / 59

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 complete a field goal during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Allen Bailey tackles New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
22 / 59

Allen Bailey tackles New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 gestures during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
23 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 gestures during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates after New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 is sacked during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
24 / 59

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates after New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 is sacked during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a long catch during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
25 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a long catch during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
26 / 59

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 smiles during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
27 / 59

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 smiles during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 leads the huddle during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
28 / 59

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 leads the huddle during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 with his mother Elisha Jarrett during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
29 / 59

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 with his mother Elisha Jarrett during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 tickles New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris #11 during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
30 / 59

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 tickles New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris #11 during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
31 / 59

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 tickles New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris #11 during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
32 / 59

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 tickles New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris #11 during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
33 / 59

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
34 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 high-fives tight end Jaeden Graham #87 during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
35 / 59

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 high-fives tight end Jaeden Graham #87 during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 celebrates sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
36 / 59

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 celebrates sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
37 / 59

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
38 / 59

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 is shown at the end of the second quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
39 / 59

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 is shown at the end of the second quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the second quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
40 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the second quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is shown during the second quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
41 / 59

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is shown during the second quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 celebrates with cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
42 / 59

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 celebrates with cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the third quarter quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
43 / 59

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the third quarter quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to pass during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
44 / 59

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to pass during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 puts on his helmet for the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
45 / 59

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 puts on his helmet for the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 prepares to kick a field goal during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
46 / 59

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 prepares to kick a field goal during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
47 / 59

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
48 / 59

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris looks on during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
49 / 59

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris looks on during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 and safety Sharrod Neasman #41 make a tackle during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
50 / 59

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 and safety Sharrod Neasman #41 make a tackle during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 gestures during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
51 / 59

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 gestures during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 talks with the offensive line on the bench during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
52 / 59

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 talks with the offensive line on the bench during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and strong safety Keanu Neal #22 celebrate after the Falcons recover a fumble. By New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the fourth quarter quarter during the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
53 / 59

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and strong safety Keanu Neal #22 celebrate after the Falcons recover a fumble. By New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the fourth quarter quarter during the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a sack during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
54 / 59

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a sack during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 stands ready during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
55 / 59

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 stands ready during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 recovers a fumble by New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the fourth quarter quarter during the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
56 / 59

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 recovers a fumble by New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the fourth quarter quarter during the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

AF_20201122_ATLatNO_KH2_2447_16x9web
57 / 59
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a catch during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
58 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a catch during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 are shown during the fourth quarter quarter during the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
59 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 are shown during the fourth quarter quarter during the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

news

NFL Draft order updated: Falcons hold No. 9 pick

Atlanta has held the No. 9 pick four times in its history and picked Gerald Riggs in 1982
news

Falcons add two to practice squad

Atlanta bolstered its offense by adding two dynamic skill players to its practice squad
news

SFTB: Frustration over Saints loss, A.J. Terrell's play, NFL Draft order, rebooting for 2021

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
news

Early Bird Report: What we learned from Falcons' loss to Saints

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
news

Matt Ryan explains Falcons' protection issues in loss to Saints

Matt Ryan discusses the eight sacks he took in the loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday 
news

Falcons expect update on Julio Jones's hamstring Monday

Without Jones for much of the game, the Falcons had their worst offensive performance of the season against the Saints
news

Tabeek: Loss to Saints stirs up forgettable flashbacks

Matt Ryan is sacked eight times in 15-point loss, including six back-breakers coming on third downs
news

Matt Ryan sacked eight times in Falcons' loss to Saints

Ryan and the Falcons' offense could never get into a rhythm while facing heavy pressure from the Saints in the 24-9 loss, which drops Atlanta to 3-7 on the season
news

More names reportedly tied to Falcons GM search

The Falcons are reportedly compiling diverse list of GM candidates, according to multiple reports
news

Falcons-Saints inactives: Marshon Lattimore out for New Orleans

The lists of inactive players for both the Falcons and Saints could have a big impact on how Sunday's game unfolds
news

Atlanta Falcons GM Tracker: Running list of candidates

Here is a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Falcons' open general manager position

NFL Draft order updated: Falcons hold No. 9 pick

SFTB: Frustration over Saints loss, A.J. Terrell's play, NFL Draft order, rebooting for 2021

Matt Ryan explains Falcons' protection issues in loss to Saints

Falcons expect update on Julio Jones's hamstring Monday

Advertising