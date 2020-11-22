Matt Ryan sacked eight times in Falcons' loss to Saints

Ryan and the Falcons' offense could never get into a rhythm while facing heavy pressure from the Saints in the 24-9 loss, which drops Atlanta to 3-7 on the season

Nov 22, 2020 at 04:14 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AP Photo/Brett Duke

For a game in which the Saints' quarterback position received much of the attention throughout the week, it was New Orleans' defense that proved the be the deciding factor.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan could never get into a rhythm while facing heavy pressure from the Saints in the 24-9 loss, which drops Atlanta to 3-7 on the season.

Ryan was sacked a total of eight times on Sunday afternoon, and the Falcons converted just 2 of their 13 third-down attempts. In the last game between these two teams - on Thanksgiving Day of 2019 - the Saints sacked Ryan nine times.

Star wide receiver Julio Jones left the game early due to a hamstring injury and missed much of the action. Without Jones on the field against a Saints secondary missing Marshon Lattimore, Ryan focused on Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage. Ridley led the Falcons with 90 yards on five catches while Gage chipped in with seven catches for 58 yards. Outside of those two, however, the Falcons didn't have much else working, offensively.

The Saints' offense took command at the start of the third quarter, covering 75 yards in 10 plays and scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run by Taysom Hill. Hill's touchdown gave the Saints a 17-9 lead against the Falcons with 9:11 remaining in the third quarter. New Orleans' first drive of the second half was highlighted by a 25-yard catch-and-run by Latavius Murray and three Michael Thomas catches for 29 yards.

New Orleans extended its lead early in the fourth quarter behind Hill's second rushing touchdown of the game. A 10-yard scramble down the left sideline put the Saints up 24-9, a margin the Falcons would not overcome.

A late comeback attempt in the fourth quarter was ultimately put to an end when Janoris Jenkins picked off Ryan with 5:03 remaining in the action.

Neither the Falcons nor the Saints mustered a touchdown in the first half until Alvin Kamara broke through with a 3-yard score with 1:46 remaining in the second quarter. Prior to that point, it had been a field goal contest for both teams.

Younghoe Koo started things off for the Falcons, hitting from 28 yards out to give Atlanta a 3-0 lead after its first offensive possession. He later connected from 51 and 52 yards out in the second quarter to account for all nine of the Falcons' points in the first half.

Saints kicker Will Lutz converted one of his two field goal attempts in the first half, hitting from 22 yards out but missing a 53-yard try.

Atlanta tried to enter halftime with a Hail Mary touchdown on a fourth-and-long with just three seconds remaining, but Matt Ryan's pass was intercepted by Saints safety Marcus Williams. Ryan was consistently under pressure throughout the first half of the game and was sacked four times in the first two quarters. That pressure was part of the reason the Falcons converted just 1-of-7 third-down attempts in the first half.

Game Photos | Falcons at Saints

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints with top photos from Week 11

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
1 / 59

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
2 / 59

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
3 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
4 / 59

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
5 / 59

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
6 / 59

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur M Blank, shakes hands with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 during warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
7 / 59

Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur M Blank, shakes hands with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 during warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
8 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and quarterback Matt Schaub #8 bump fists during warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
9 / 59

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and quarterback Matt Schaub #8 bump fists during warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
10 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons huddle before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
11 / 59

Atlanta Falcons huddle before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
12 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
13 / 59

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
14 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
15 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
16 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
17 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
18 / 59

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates with teammates after completing a field goal during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
19 / 59

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates with teammates after completing a field goal during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 tackles New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
20 / 59

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 tackles New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 complete a field goal during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
21 / 59

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 complete a field goal during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Allen Bailey tackles New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
22 / 59

Allen Bailey tackles New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 gestures during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
23 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 gestures during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates after New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 is sacked during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
24 / 59

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates after New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 is sacked during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a long catch during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
25 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a long catch during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
26 / 59

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 smiles during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
27 / 59

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 smiles during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 leads the huddle during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
28 / 59

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 leads the huddle during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 with his mother Elisha Jarrett during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
29 / 59

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 with his mother Elisha Jarrett during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 tickles New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris #11 during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
30 / 59

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 tickles New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris #11 during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
31 / 59

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 tickles New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris #11 during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
32 / 59

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 tickles New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris #11 during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
33 / 59

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
34 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 high-fives tight end Jaeden Graham #87 during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
35 / 59

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 high-fives tight end Jaeden Graham #87 during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 celebrates sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
36 / 59

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 celebrates sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
37 / 59

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
38 / 59

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 is shown at the end of the second quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
39 / 59

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 is shown at the end of the second quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the second quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
40 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the second quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is shown during the second quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
41 / 59

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is shown during the second quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 celebrates with cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
42 / 59

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 celebrates with cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the third quarter quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
43 / 59

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the third quarter quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to pass during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
44 / 59

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to pass during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 puts on his helmet for the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
45 / 59

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 puts on his helmet for the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 prepares to kick a field goal during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
46 / 59

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 prepares to kick a field goal during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
47 / 59

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
48 / 59

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris looks on during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
49 / 59

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris looks on during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 and safety Sharrod Neasman #41 make a tackle during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
50 / 59

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 and safety Sharrod Neasman #41 make a tackle during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 gestures during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
51 / 59

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 gestures during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 talks with the offensive line on the bench during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
52 / 59

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 talks with the offensive line on the bench during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and strong safety Keanu Neal #22 celebrate after the Falcons recover a fumble. By New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the fourth quarter quarter during the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
53 / 59

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and strong safety Keanu Neal #22 celebrate after the Falcons recover a fumble. By New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the fourth quarter quarter during the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a sack during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
54 / 59

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a sack during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 stands ready during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
55 / 59

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 stands ready during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 recovers a fumble by New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the fourth quarter quarter during the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
56 / 59

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 recovers a fumble by New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the fourth quarter quarter during the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a catch during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
58 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a catch during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 are shown during the fourth quarter quarter during the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
59 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 are shown during the fourth quarter quarter during the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

