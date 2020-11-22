Matt Ryan sacked eight times in Falcons' loss to Saints

For a game in which the Saints' quarterback position received much of the attention throughout the week, it was New Orleans' defense that proved the be the deciding factor.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan could never get into a rhythm while facing heavy pressure from the Saints in the 24-9 loss, which drops Atlanta to 3-7 on the season.

Ryan was sacked a total of eight times on Sunday afternoon, and the Falcons converted just 2 of their 13 third-down attempts. In the last game between these two teams - on Thanksgiving Day of 2019 - the Saints sacked Ryan nine times.

Star wide receiver Julio Jones left the game early due to a hamstring injury and missed much of the action. Without Jones on the field against a Saints secondary missing Marshon Lattimore, Ryan focused on Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage. Ridley led the Falcons with 90 yards on five catches while Gage chipped in with seven catches for 58 yards. Outside of those two, however, the Falcons didn't have much else working, offensively.

The Saints' offense took command at the start of the third quarter, covering 75 yards in 10 plays and scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run by Taysom Hill. Hill's touchdown gave the Saints a 17-9 lead against the Falcons with 9:11 remaining in the third quarter. New Orleans' first drive of the second half was highlighted by a 25-yard catch-and-run by Latavius Murray and three Michael Thomas catches for 29 yards.

New Orleans extended its lead early in the fourth quarter behind Hill's second rushing touchdown of the game. A 10-yard scramble down the left sideline put the Saints up 24-9, a margin the Falcons would not overcome.

A late comeback attempt in the fourth quarter was ultimately put to an end when Janoris Jenkins picked off Ryan with 5:03 remaining in the action.

Neither the Falcons nor the Saints mustered a touchdown in the first half until Alvin Kamara broke through with a 3-yard score with 1:46 remaining in the second quarter. Prior to that point, it had been a field goal contest for both teams.

Younghoe Koo started things off for the Falcons, hitting from 28 yards out to give Atlanta a 3-0 lead after its first offensive possession. He later connected from 51 and 52 yards out in the second quarter to account for all nine of the Falcons' points in the first half.

Saints kicker Will Lutz converted one of his two field goal attempts in the first half, hitting from 22 yards out but missing a 53-yard try.