Falcons expect update on Julio Jones's hamstring Monday

Without Jones for much of the game, the Falcons had their worst offensive performance of the season against the Saints

Nov 22, 2020 at 05:41 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Atlanta Falcons star receiver Julio Jones left Sunday's 24-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints early in the second quarter due to a hamstring injury, which forced him to miss a majority of the action.

Jones has been dealing with a lingering hamstring injury throughout the season after initially injuring it in Week 1 and then re-aggravating it in Week 2. After the game, interim head coach Raheem Morris said the Falcons expect to have more information on Jones's injury and what his status could be moving forward on Monday.

"Julio, we'll find out what's going on more tomorrow," Morris said. "But, obviously, he was not able to come back in the game because of the hammy. He did it pretty early, and those guys went out there and battled. We've got to see what's going on with Ju Jones."

The Falcons seemed to be setting up well against a Saints defense missing top corner Marshon Lattimore when it was expected Friday that Calvin Ridley would return to the field after missing a game due to a foot injury. While Ridley looked sharp in his return, leading Atlanta with 90 yards on five receptions, the Falcons' receivers were largely held in check by a smothering Saints secondary.

New Orleans finished the game with eight sacks on Matt Ryan, giving it a combined 17 sacks in the previous two games against Atlanta. Morris credited the Saints' secondary for many of those sacks, explaining that there weren't many options coming open for Ryan downfield. The absence of Jones, who routinely draws extra attention, only aided the Saints in slowing down the Falcons' pass attack.

"It's just like any other great player," Morris said. "When they leave, at those moments, somebody has got to step up. Next-man-up mentality, and we've got to be able to do those things quicker, faster and more deliberately while we're in the game so we can go in and get a win."

Without Jones for much of the game, the Falcons had their worst offensive performance of the season. Their nine points and 248 total yards are both season-low marks, and Atlanta converted just 2-of-14 of its third-down attempts. Ryan completed 19 of his 37 passes for 232 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Todd Gurley led the Falcons on the ground with eight carries for 26 yards.

Atlanta and New Orleans will square off again in two weeks. Given that he was able to briefly return to the field in the fourth quarter, it's possible that Jones is closer to full speed when the Saints go to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a rematch with the Falcons. If that's the case, Jones's value should be on full display, but it won't change the Falcons' offensive struggles on Sunday.

"It's always tough anytime he goes down, because it's hard to replace that production," Ryan said. "It also changes how teams defend us, but it's not an excuse. We've got to find a way with the guys we have out there to be better off. That's going to take all of the guys on our offense - 22, 23 guys deep - we've got to find a way to be productive."

Game Photos | Falcons at Saints

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints with top photos from Week 11

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
1 / 59

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
2 / 59

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
3 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
4 / 59

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
5 / 59

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
6 / 59

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur M Blank, shakes hands with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 during warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
7 / 59

Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur M Blank, shakes hands with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 during warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
8 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and quarterback Matt Schaub #8 bump fists during warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
9 / 59

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and quarterback Matt Schaub #8 bump fists during warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
10 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons huddle before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
11 / 59

Atlanta Falcons huddle before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
12 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
13 / 59

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
14 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
15 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
16 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
17 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
18 / 59

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates with teammates after completing a field goal during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
19 / 59

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates with teammates after completing a field goal during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 tackles New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
20 / 59

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 tackles New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 complete a field goal during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
21 / 59

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 complete a field goal during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Allen Bailey tackles New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
22 / 59

Allen Bailey tackles New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 gestures during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
23 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 gestures during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates after New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 is sacked during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
24 / 59

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates after New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 is sacked during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a long catch during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
25 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a long catch during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
26 / 59

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 smiles during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
27 / 59

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 smiles during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 leads the huddle during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
28 / 59

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 leads the huddle during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 with his mother Elisha Jarrett during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
29 / 59

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 with his mother Elisha Jarrett during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 tickles New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris #11 during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
30 / 59

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 tickles New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris #11 during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
31 / 59

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 tickles New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris #11 during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
32 / 59

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 tickles New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris #11 during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
33 / 59

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
34 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 high-fives tight end Jaeden Graham #87 during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
35 / 59

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 high-fives tight end Jaeden Graham #87 during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 celebrates sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
36 / 59

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 celebrates sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
37 / 59

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
38 / 59

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 is shown at the end of the second quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
39 / 59

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 is shown at the end of the second quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the second quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
40 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the second quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is shown during the second quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
41 / 59

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is shown during the second quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 celebrates with cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
42 / 59

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 celebrates with cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the third quarter quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
43 / 59

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the third quarter quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to pass during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
44 / 59

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to pass during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 puts on his helmet for the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
45 / 59

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 puts on his helmet for the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 prepares to kick a field goal during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
46 / 59

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 prepares to kick a field goal during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
47 / 59

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
48 / 59

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris looks on during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
49 / 59

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris looks on during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 and safety Sharrod Neasman #41 make a tackle during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
50 / 59

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 and safety Sharrod Neasman #41 make a tackle during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 gestures during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
51 / 59

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 gestures during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 talks with the offensive line on the bench during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
52 / 59

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 talks with the offensive line on the bench during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and strong safety Keanu Neal #22 celebrate after the Falcons recover a fumble. By New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the fourth quarter quarter during the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
53 / 59

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and strong safety Keanu Neal #22 celebrate after the Falcons recover a fumble. By New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the fourth quarter quarter during the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a sack during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
54 / 59

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a sack during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 stands ready during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
55 / 59

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 stands ready during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 recovers a fumble by New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the fourth quarter quarter during the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
56 / 59

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 recovers a fumble by New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the fourth quarter quarter during the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

AF_20201122_ATLatNO_KH2_2447_16x9web
57 / 59
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a catch during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
58 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a catch during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 are shown during the fourth quarter quarter during the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
59 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 are shown during the fourth quarter quarter during the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

