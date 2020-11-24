Falcons' next opponent: What to know about the Las Vegas Raiders 

The Raiders have a balanced offense and have been able to move the ball through the air and on the ground. Las Vegas ranks No. 7 in rushing offense (134.2 yards per game) and No. 20 in passing offense (235.2 ypg) and quarterback Derek Carr is playing at an MVP level. Carr has completed 219 passes for 2,431 yards and 19 touchdowns. The Raiders have been especially good in the red zone as they have the No. 8 scoring offense, averaging 28.6 points per game.