Falcons' next opponent: What to know about the Las Vegas Raiders 

Nov 24, 2020 at 03:57 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Atlanta Falcons (3-7) host the Las Vegas Raiders (6-4) on Sunday as these teams rarely square off against one another, there will be a lot of intriguing matchups all over the field. Coach Jon Gruden has the Raiders playing the best they have since he arrived in this third season and are the only team to defeat the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here's what you need to know about the Raiders:

Raiders are rollin' on offense

The Raiders have a balanced offense and have been able to move the ball through the air and on the ground. Las Vegas ranks No. 7 in rushing offense (134.2 yards per game) and No. 20 in passing offense (235.2 ypg) and quarterback Derek Carr is playing at an MVP level. Carr has completed 219 passes for 2,431 yards and 19 touchdowns. The Raiders have been especially good in the red zone as they have the No. 8 scoring offense, averaging 28.6 points per game.

Watch out for Waller

Las Vegas tight end Darren Waller has developed into one of the league's best tight ends. Waller has caught 60 passes for 519 yards and five touchdowns so far this year. His 6-foot-6, 256-pound frame will pose challenges for Atlanta's defense as they try and slow him down in the middle of the field.

The skinny on the Raiders' defense

The Raiders haven't been particularly strong in any specific area on defense. The unit ranks No. 12 against the run (112.2) and No. 28 against the pass (273.6). The group has also struggled to get to the quarterback with 11 sacks on the year. The best player for the Raiders' defense this season has been strong safety Jonathan Abram who has 57 tackles

