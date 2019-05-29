Early Bird Report: Devonta Freeman among NFL's most impactful players coming off of injury

ESPN: Predicting storylines for all 32 teams

Rarely do offseason and preseason narratives stay with a team throughout the course of the regular season. Remember when Josh Rosen was the Cardinals’ future, when the Browns were (again) the NFL’s laughingstock and when Patrick Mahomes was a guy with a big arm who needed to prove himself?

Although things in the NFL rarely play out the conventional way – why do you think we all love sports so much? – it’s still interesting to think about the storylines for each team as we approach the 2019 season.

ESPN recently asked each of its NFL beat reporters to predict the storyline for the team they cover. Falcons beat writer Vaughn McClure thinks the question of the season for Atlanta will be – “Can the Falcons remain healthy and become contenders again?

“Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell tweeted, ‘I guess people seem to have forgotten how good we are when we're healthy lol. I can't wait till the season starts.’ The injury bug hit the Falcons hard last season, with Devonta Freeman, Keanu Neal, Ricardo Allen, Andy Levitre and Brandon Fusco lost to season-ending injuries and star middle linebacker Deion Jones missing significant time,” McClure writes. “Freeman's return should positively impact an already-potent offense now coordinated by Dirk Koetter, while coach Dan Quinn will be thankful to have Neal and Allen back as he takes over the defensive playcalling.”

ESPN: Falcons hope Ryan-Koetter reunion sparks resurgence

By bringing in Dirk Koetter this offseason, the Falcons ensured they weren’t starting from scratch at offensive coordinator. Koetter, who was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator from 2012-14, has plenty of experience working with Matt Ryan, and that familiarity should help everyone get on the same page very quickly.

"I know more of the terminology because I've been around it for the last four years," Ryan told ESPN’s Vaughn McClure. "He's pretty smart. He's a really smart coach. He's well-versed. Having played against us a bunch as the head coach, he's well-versed in what we do, too. It might take him a second to remember what we call certain things, but he knows exactly what they are."