How Calvin Ridley's record-breaking rookie year stacks up to other NFL greats'

May 17, 2019 at 12:57 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

181122_Ridley_catch

In his first season with the Falcons, Calvin Ridley proved to be one of the most dynamic and productive young wide receivers in the NFL.

RELATED CONTENT

Ridley led all rookie receivers with 64 catches for 821 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2018, and he broke the Falcons' rookie record for touchdown receptions. Six of his 10 touchdown receptions came in the first four games of the season, which set a new NFL record.

Yes, Ridley benefitted from playing opposite of Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu, but it's clear he thrived early and often in his first NFL season. In fact, playing in such a productive offense meant he wasn't going to be force-fed the ball.

After such a strong rookie season, the future looks bright for Ridley as a key part of an explosive offense. But where exactly does Ridley's great start to his NFL career stack up against the rookie seasons of other star wide receivers throughout history?

Let's take a look at not all, but 15 of the more notable names and rookie seasons (plus Ridley's):

Table inside Article
Player Targets Receptions Yards Yards/Rec. Touchdowns Yards/Game
Anquan Boldin 165 101 1,377 13.63 8 86.1
Randy Moss 124 69 1,313 19.03 17 82.1
Odell Beckham Jr. 130 91 1,305 14.34 12 108.8
Mike Evans 122 68 1,051 15.46 12 70.1
Julio Jones 95 54 959 17.76 8 73.8
Jerry Rice N/A 49 927 18.92 3 57.9
DeSean Jackson 120 62 912 14.71 2 57.0
T.Y. Hilton 90 50 861 17.22 7 57.4
Marvin Harrison 118 64 836 13.06 8 52.3
Calvin Ridley 92 64 821 12.83 10 51.3
DeAndre Hopkins 91 52 802 15.42 2 50.1
Torry Holt 97 52 788 15.15 6 49.3
Calvin Johnson 93 48 756 15.75 4 50.4
Terrell Owens 58 35 520 14.86 4 32.5
Roddy White 69 29 446 15.38 3 27.9
Antonio Brown 19 16 167 10.44 0 18.6

Of the players on this list with more receiving yards as a rookie, only T.Y. Hilton had fewer targets, and only Julio Jones had fewer than 118 targets. Ridley made the most of the looks he got, catching 69.6 percent of the passes thrown his way, which was the 19th-best catch rate of any NFL receiver in his rookie season.

Although his yards per reception mark appears low, that could simply be the result of the role he had in an offense filled with talent at the skill positions. Ridley had plenty of explosive plays for the Falcons in his first year, catching 15 passes that resulted in gains of 15 yards or more. He also had two 75-yard touchdown catches.

Ridley also showed an incredible knack for getting to the end zone. His 10 touchdown catches not only set a Falcons rookie record, they were tied for the 10th most of any rookie receiver in NFL history. Among active players, only Odell Beckham and Mike Evans had more touchdown catches in their first season. That's not bad company to keep.

It's up to Ridley to ultimately determine where his career goes from here, but it's clear he's off to a pretty great start.

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell, Russell Gage miss start of Giants practice week

Frank Darby also remains out after missing Buccaneers contest
news

Falcons Daily: Matt Ryan says he is faster than you think

"I've always moved better than people think": Ryan on his speed, preparing for the Giants, and more. 
news

Bair Mail: On A.J. Terrell, punters and prospects of re-signing impending free agents 

We go over all that and more in Wednesday's mailbag
news

How to watch Falcons week three vs. Giants: Time, TV, live stream, radio

news

Bair: Kyle Pitts' progress, impact evident in big ways and small

Rookie tight end has already shown growth, with more expected as season rolls along
news

What Falcons signing punter Dustin Colquitt to the practice squad means

Veteran punter comes in after Cameron Nizialek struggled vs. Bucs
news

Falcons release depth chart before Week 3 contest vs. Giants

news

Special teams coordinator Marquice WIlliams' rise is a credit to his family values and work ethic

The first-year coordinator almost didn't become a football coach. 
news

Bair's NFL Week 3 Power Rankings: Bucs reign supreme, Raiders surge, Saints fall back to Earth

Lots of shuffling heading into Week 3 contests
news

Inside Tori's Notebook: Short yardage killers and defensive thrillers

Taking a closer look at the Falcons 48-25 loss to the Buccaneers 
news

Bair: How to weigh Falcons loss to Bucs, the fight vs. the final result

Falcons are a work in progress, meaning nuance must be found in zero-sum game
news

Report: Falcons expected to bring in punters for tryouts this week

A decision on Cameron Nizialek has not been made, per reports 

Top News

Falcons Daily: Matt Ryan says he is faster than you think

Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell, Russell Gage miss start of Giants practice week

Bair Mail: On A.J. Terrell, punters and prospects of re-signing impending free agents 

Bair: Kyle Pitts' progress, impact evident in big ways and small

Advertising