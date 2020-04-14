Early Bird Report: Dante Fowler donates $100k for coronavirus relief

It didn't take long for new Falcons pass rusher Dante Fowler to seek to make an impact in his new community. Fowler will be donating $100,000 to #ATLStrong Fund, a donation campaign set up by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. In partnership with United Way of Greater Atlanta, this campaign is meant to help residents of Atlanta who have been impacted financially or have health-related issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I wanted to give something back to the community of Atlanta … this is a brutal time that we are going through in this world and I thought it was best for me to donate to this foundation," Fowler said. "It was super important, especially because I want to come in here and contribute, to be a leader and play a big role in this franchise and community. It's just the beginning of a lot of special things. That's what it's all about, my teammates coming together for one cause, which is this city, this community."

Those who wish to contribute to the #ATLStrong Fund can do so by visiting atlstrong.org.

Here are some other articles for Falcons fans to check out today:

NBC Sports: A virtual tour of Dimitroff's draft setup

With NFL teams set to participate in the upcoming NFL Draft from the confines of their respective homes, lead decision makers have had to prepare to handle every possibility from isolation.

Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff has frequently been active on draft night, so he'll want to be perfectly comfortable as he's conducting business. With the help of the organization's IT staff, Dimitroff has turned a section of his house into his very own draft war room.

Dimitroff pulled back the curtain during an interview with NBC Sports' Peter King for The Peter King Podcast, providing him with a virtual tour of his setup at home.

"They have done a great job, I'm really proud of where they are right now," Dimitroff said of the setup job by Atlanta's IT staff. "We made it as clean lines as possible, that's what I appreciate design-wise anyway. I don't like a whole bunch of clutter on top of that, but they've made it very clean."