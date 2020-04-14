Early Bird Report: Dante Fowler donates $100k for coronavirus relief

It didn't take long for new Falcons pass rusher Dante Fowler to seek to make an impact in his new community. Fowler will be donating $100,000 to #ATLStrong Fund, a donation campaign set up by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. In partnership with United Way of Greater Atlanta, this campaign is meant to help residents of Atlanta who have been impacted financially or have health-related issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
RELATED CONTENT
"I wanted to give something back to the community of Atlanta … this is a brutal time that we are going through in this world and I thought it was best for me to donate to this foundation," Fowler said. "It was super important, especially because I want to come in here and contribute, to be a leader and play a big role in this franchise and community. It's just the beginning of a lot of special things. That's what it's all about, my teammates coming together for one cause, which is this city, this community."
Those who wish to contribute to the #ATLStrong Fund can do so by visiting atlstrong.org.
Here are some other articles for Falcons fans to check out today:
NBC Sports: A virtual tour of Dimitroff's draft setup
With NFL teams set to participate in the upcoming NFL Draft from the confines of their respective homes, lead decision makers have had to prepare to handle every possibility from isolation.
Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff has frequently been active on draft night, so he'll want to be perfectly comfortable as he's conducting business. With the help of the organization's IT staff, Dimitroff has turned a section of his house into his very own draft war room.
Dimitroff pulled back the curtain during an interview with NBC Sports' Peter King for The Peter King Podcast, providing him with a virtual tour of his setup at home.
"They have done a great job, I'm really proud of where they are right now," Dimitroff said of the setup job by Atlanta's IT staff. "We made it as clean lines as possible, that's what I appreciate design-wise anyway. I don't like a whole bunch of clutter on top of that, but they've made it very clean."
To watch the rest of King's interview with Dimitroff, which covers a number of areas in his house, click here.
ESPN: Falcons have inside info on Javon Kinlaw
Life in football is all about building relationships, and the relationship between Falcons coach Dan Quinn and South Carolina coach Will Muschamp could prove beneficial come draft night. South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw is one of the top prospects in the draft and someone Atlanta could seek to add in the interior of its defensive line. Given the relationship between Quinn and Muschamp, which dates back to their time at the University of Florida, the Falcons won't lack for information on Kinlaw.
"Dan and I talk all the time, so we're always talking about players and scheme," Muschamp told ESPN. "I think J.K. would be outstanding with the Falcons, especially with Dan and [defensive tackles coach] Jess Simpson. He's a big, explosive player. I think his best ball is ahead of him."
To read the rest of Vaughn McClure's story for ESPN, click here.
ESPN: Sanders 'joking' with Gurley about No. 21
During a recent interview with 92.9 The Game, running back Todd Gurley was asked whether or not he had reached out to Hall of Famer Deion Sanders about wearing the No. 21 jersey in Atlanta. Gurley told the station that Sanders told him "don't wear it."
Over the weekend, Sanders clarified that the conversation was meant in jest and that he was proud to see Gurley wear his former number.
To read the rest of the story on ESPN.com, click here.
The Ringer: NFL Game Pass top 15 performances
For those fans who are missing live sports, the NFL has made Game Pass available for free through the end of May. This availability to every game from the 2011 season onward provides fans with the chance to go back and revisit some of the best contests, moments and performances of much of the past decade.
To help those who would be inclined to embark on such a quest, The Ringer's Robert Mays has compiled a list of the 15 best player performances to watch on Game Pass. Unsurprisingly, Julio Jones’ record-breaking 300-yard outing against the Carolina Panthers in 2016 made Mays's list.
"Jones's historic 300-yard outing against Carolina runs parallel to Megatron's explosion against Dallas in many ways," Mays writes. "Jones took a short crossing route 75 yards for a touchdown, showing off the same easy speed that Johnson displayed on his 87-yard run. The Panthers' overcorrection for Jones's speed allowed him to eat up Carolina's secondary on his patented deep comeback route. The moment a cornerback gave him an opening down the field, Jones streaked down the sideline, turned on the afterburners, and tracked down a 43-yard pass that Matt Ryan seemed to heave as far as he could. Just another all-time great player at the peak of his powers."