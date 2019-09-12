Early Bird Report: Chris Lindstrom's toughness cannot be questioned

CBS Sports: Week 2 picks

Since Dan Quinn's arrival in 2015, the Falcons have only twice lost their first game of the season. Those Week 1 losses occurred in 2016 and 2018, and Atlanta rebounded both times with a win in Week 2.

The Falcons find themselves in a familiar situation, and they have a tough matchup with the Eagles on Sunday in their first regular season game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta doesn't want to fall to 0-2, but to avoid that they'll need to be an Eagles team that has won the past three games between these two teams.

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco believes in the Falcons in their prime-time matchup this weekend, predicting them to upend the Eagles and win a 33-30 thriller.

"This should be a fun shootout," Prisco writes. "The Falcons looked lifeless last week in the first half in their loss to the Vikings. The Eagles did as well, but rallied in the second half to beat the Redskins. The Falcons can't handle going 0-2 to start the season, so they will find a way to win a shootout. Matt Ryan gets the best of Carson Wentz."

AJC: It's only one loss but Falcons better get better

Atlanta's performance in its season opener was not what anyone had hoped for. It's understandable for many fans to feel deflated after the loss in Minnesota, but there's precedent with this team that something better might be around the corner.

In a recent column for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Mark Bradley illustrated the similarities between the Falcons' opener this season and their performance in a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016 – the year they reached the Super Bowl.

"Today's intent, however feeble, is to underscore the only good things about the Falcons' Sunday in Minneapolis – it's over, and it counts as only one loss," Bradley writes. "Maybe this was the dress rehearsal for the new staff that the preseason didn't allow. Maybe these coaches will go to school on what Zimmer did to them. Maybe they the Falcons rise up against the Eagles, although Doug Pederson has made a habit of wrong-footing these guys, too.

"If you're a Falcons fans, the only reason to feel slightly good today is the memory of 2016. That season started badly – and ended horribly – but in between it was sublime. And that's it. When it comes to optimism, that's all I've got."

The team and coaching staff are ready to flush their lackluster Week 1 performance and focus on the upcoming home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, and it appears Bradley is to. The Falcons have had similar starts to seasons before, can they rebound as they have in the past?