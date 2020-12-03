Early Bird Report: Activism bringing Matt Ryan, Ricardo Allen closer together

NFL's best origin story belongs to Younghoe Koo

Younghoe Koo is on a tear in 2020. He is coming off of a game in which he made five field goals, including one from 54 yards out, and all four of his extra-point opportunities. Koo is currently the leader among all kickers in field goals made, total points and field goal percentage, and he looks to be the kicker of the future for Atlanta.

Koo's journey to the Falcons as the successor of team's all-time leading scorer, Matt Bryant, is quite the story, which Nick Toney detailed for NFL.com. Koo is one of just four Korean-American players in NFL history, and his long road to the league began back in Seoul.

"There's a lot to unpack here," Toney writes. "In summary: Koo went from Korea to Georgia, then shot a viral kicking video that got him to California and back to Georgia in time to lead all pro kickers in made field goals (29), total points (109), and field goal percentage (96.7%) in 2020.

"An even quicker summary goes like this: There might be equally improbable NFL journeys out there, but there aren't any better than Younghoe Koo's."

Falcons defense putting it all together

While the offense has largely defined the Falcons during the Matt Ryan Era, it's the defense that has begun to win games of late. Often maligned through the years, Atlanta's defense is now receiving praise and attention. ESPN writer Paul Gutierrez wrote about how well the Falcons' defense played on Sunday against the Raiders, a major factor in the team's decisive victory.