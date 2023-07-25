Drake London, A.J. Terrell, Calais Campbell enter Falcons camp relaxed, refreshed and ready to attack 2023 campaign

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Drake London wanted to be at work early on the first day Falcons veterans reported to training camp.

That didn't happen. His plans hit a setback, one we've all dealt with at one point or another.

"I was hoping to be the first one here this morning," London said, "but I couldn't find my wallet."

Same, Drake. Same.

He still arrived around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, about an hour after Drew Dalman entered the team's training complex (per team sources. Ha.). The center's a hard guy to beat to the building under any circumstance, let alone the first day of school.

The timing of London's arrival was less important than way in which he came. Totally relaxed. Totally refreshed and at peace with how his laid-back offseason went.

"After I got a chance to digest everything I went through, and then just tried rest and relax, to get away from the world and recoup," London said.

What did he do?

"Sleep."

Anything else?

"I'm not a big traveler," London said, "so I just wanted to stay in one spot and be with the family and my puppy."

He went home to California and chilled with his family and Stella, his young pit bull.

Then he came back to the ATL, went through the offseason program and then kept working on timing and chemistry with good friend and Falcons starting quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Ridder, London and good chunk of the Raiders receiver corps regularly worked together this summer to enhance chemistry and timing.

London enters this camp healthy, confident and more comfortable than he was a year ago.