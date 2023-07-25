Drake London, A.J. Terrell, Calais Campbell enter Falcons camp relaxed, refreshed and ready to attack 2023 campaign

Three stars discuss their offseasons, staying healthy and camp life in Atlanta

Jul 25, 2023 at 03:11 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Drake London wanted to be at work early on the first day Falcons veterans reported to training camp.

That didn't happen. His plans hit a setback, one we've all dealt with at one point or another.

"I was hoping to be the first one here this morning," London said, "but I couldn't find my wallet."

Same, Drake. Same.

RELATED CONTENT:

He still arrived around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, about an hour after Drew Dalman entered the team's training complex (per team sources. Ha.). The center's a hard guy to beat to the building under any circumstance, let alone the first day of school.

The timing of London's arrival was less important than way in which he came. Totally relaxed. Totally refreshed and at peace with how his laid-back offseason went.

"After I got a chance to digest everything I went through, and then just tried rest and relax, to get away from the world and recoup," London said.

What did he do?

"Sleep."

Anything else?

"I'm not a big traveler," London said, "so I just wanted to stay in one spot and be with the family and my puppy."

He went home to California and chilled with his family and Stella, his young pit bull.

Then he came back to the ATL, went through the offseason program and then kept working on timing and chemistry with good friend and Falcons starting quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Ridder, London and good chunk of the Raiders receiver corps regularly worked together this summer to enhance chemistry and timing.

London enters this camp healthy, confident and more comfortable than he was a year ago.

"I know what's going to happen, what may happen, what to expect," London said. "That's why I'm a lot more relaxed this time around, I would say."

terrell-arrival

A.J. Terrell reported to his fourth training camp in the same type of mood, relaxed and full healthy, albeit an hour after London. He rolled in around 8:50 a.m.

What time did you have to be here?

"8:50," Terrell said with a laugh.

He enters camp committed to pre-hab, taking steps to prevent injury through proper treatment. That includes yoga, cold tub sessions, Epsom salt baths and plenty of time in the treatment room.

"This is my first and last day of the season feeling 100 percent," Terrell said. "I'm trying to keep my body right, even knowing the aches and pains and soreness is on the way. I'm excited about camp getting started, but this day is pretty special."

He's also looking forward to subsequent days preparing for a season with higher expectations for Terrell and the team. He also plans on taking on more of a leadership role, a space he occupied earlier than most but has thoroughly enjoyed.

"[A leadership role] slowly comes up on you quick," Terrell said. "It has been different here because of a lot of the pieces we let go of, but I feel like my transition to a vet came in my second year. I'm just building off of that right now."

calais-arrival

Calais Campbell entered his 16th training camp in good spirits, ready to both turn things up a notch and be careful with his approach to a run of physical practices in pads.

"As you get older, you appreciate the grind a little bit more," Campbell said. "You appreciate the first-day-of-school vibe from a day like this. We're going to battle. Know it's real. Minicamp and OTAs are part of the process as well, but it's nowhere close to training camp. It's a different beast."

Campbell said teams come together over sweat and fighting through adversity together. There will be a more typical way he has experienced recently. Rooming with teammates in a dorm setting.

Campbell, Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata and Campbell thought, as of this morning, Ta'Quon Graham were joining him in a four-bedroom suite on the Falcons training grounds.

"I haven't been in this environment for a while, where you're in dorms and have roommates," Campbell said. "It's going to be an adjustment, but the biggest things is that people understand the sharing of snacks [he likes PayDay candybars and gummy candies). In years past we play cards and build camaraderie, but the best roommates don't make too much noise playing video games all night. We'll break bread together, talk some trash and build that brotherhood.

Vets Arrive for 2023 AT&T Training Camp | 07.25.23

Atlanta Falcons veterans make their return to Flowery Branch for the 2023 AT&T Training Camp.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison #62 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 25

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison #62 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 25

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 25

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 25

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 25

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 25

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 25

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 25

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #30 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 25

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #30 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 25

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 25

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 25

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 25

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 arrives for the 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
16x9 v2
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Calais Campbell goes on NFI list in flurry of Falcons moves

Team signs MyCole Pruitt, waives running back Caleb Huntley in corresponding transaction

news

Bair: Why it will be fascinating to watch Falcons head into phase of Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith era

Finally set with a roster not hindered salary-cap constraints, Falcons have real chance to compete in NFC South

news

Falcons defensive front preview: Calais Campbell, David Onyemata, Bud Dupree will help Grady Jarrett try to generate pressure

New coordinator Ryan Nielsen will play a significant role in effort to get after quarterback, shut down the run

news

Falcons Building Blocks: Chris Lindstrom to anchor offensive line for a long time

Right guard signed a contract extension that links him to Falcons through 2028 season

news

Falcons Building Blocks: A.J. Terrell has potential to be elite corner representing hometown over long term

Clemson product, Atlanta native has become shutdown corner over three professional seasons

news

Falcons place Caleb Huntley on physically unable to perform list

Running back suffered an Achilles' tendon injury against the Saints late last season

news

Falcons run game preview: Continuity up front, dynamic running backs should make Falcons efficient on the ground

Chris Lindstrom will lead tough, cohesive offensive line blocking for Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson

news

Falcons Building Blocks: Bijan Robinson has potential to make instant (and profound) impact on Falcons offense

University of Texas alum has versatility to play several spots in Arthur Smith's system

news

Question of the Week: What will be the most exciting position battle to watch through Falcons training camp?

Tori and Scott select position battles on offensive line, defensive backfield

news

Falcons Building Blocks: Troy Andersen has opportunity to lead Falcons defensive charge

Now in a starting role alongside Kaden Elliss, Andersen's development should be on full display in his second year in the league.

news

Falcons secondary preview: Quality play from Jeff Okudah, Richie Grant could take pass defense to next level

A.J. Terrell, Jessie Bates III stable forces on the back end, but others must step up to improve position group with potential

Top News

Calais Campbell goes on NFI list in flurry of Falcons moves

Drake London, A.J. Terrell, Calais Campbell enter Falcons camp relaxed, refreshed and ready to attack 2023 campaign

Vets Arrive for 2023 AT&T Training Camp | 07.25.23

Bair: Why it will be fascinating to watch Falcons head into phase of Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith era

Advertising