Bair Mail: On Troy Andersen, Marlon Davidson, Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot mentality, plus present and future needs

Isaac Abraham from Savannah, Ga.

Hi, I just wanted to know what we're gonna do with Marlon Davidson, I mean we got him In the 2nd round and he hasn't produced much, so do you think he'll take a leap in year 3 or no?

Bair: I'm certainly in his corner. Marlon Davidson is a good, funny dude who has the talent to get things cranked up. The Falcons would love for him to be a major part of the rotation, working with Grady Jarrett, TaQuon Graham, Vincent Taylor and Anthony Rush up front.

Jarrett's a proven interior pressure player, but certainly needs some help on the interior. That's especially true on passing downs, where Davidson could step up. The talent is certainly there. If he can stay healthy and continue to develop, it's possible he performance could improve. This is a big year for the Auburn product, and the Falcons need him at his best.

Jake Stevens from Gainesville, Ga.

Hey man, just finished reading an article on Grady. And one thing that jumped out to me was when he said that "coach wants his respect as a coach. Terry wants his respect as a GM." Can you kinda give me your take on that? I think that's outstanding. Love to hear that. And I think it's why it seems like Art is kinda stand-offish in pressers. Anyways have a good one.

Bair: I, too, really liked that quote from Grady. I think it's a smart way of saying that the whole organization has the chip-on-your-shoulder mentality, that it extends beyond the roster. I think it makes total sense, considering who Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot are as individuals.

Smith is a first-time head coach trying to establish himself as more than just a savvy offensive mind and play caller. Fontenot is working to turn the franchise around, to get right with the cap while setting the roster up for sustained success. Lots of folks try. Not everyone succeeds. Fontenot and Smith are driven to get it right and outperform what many believe possible.