Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith and Dean Pees, Desmond Ridder, Jared Bernhardt, Matt Ryan and more

Jason Roberts from the ATL

Always love to see everyone's questions and your responses are the Best. I know we aren't looking to next year but do think we will field more pas rushers before season starts and OL as well or will we cash in on both for next year and deal with our lumps but competitive team this year.

Bair: Thanks for the kind words, Jason. I enjoy the back and forth even (maybe especially) with those who disagree. I think this about your question: The Falcons are trying to win as many games as possible. They're going to sign some lineman during the break and thin the skill spots, as they just did after minicamp tryouts.

Will they be truly competitive, with this roster? Time will tell. They'll try to be, and continue churning the bottom of the roster especially, looking for Anthony Rush-style diamonds in the rough.

I do think the offensive line has to improve. There are three open spots along the line, and this will be a huge camp for combatants at right tackle, left guard and center. That's a good thing. The Falcons need to build this line up, finding out who belongs, where to cut bait and where to invest in talent. That will be key for the Falcons this year and next.

Scotty B from Dubai/Atlanta

Is this team under-rated or am I just being a wishful fan? Having lived with the Falcons *relatively* consistent mediocrity since the 80s, at some point you start to lose faith, and the comparisons to the Cleveland Browns start to sting. That said, some of the players we added this off-season, draft and otherwise, seem like they could add a real spark. So I guess I'm asking, even if they do "add a real spark", are we talking about a spark just for funzies and we lose 12+ games? Or do we have a chance of being at least a spoiler, if not a realistic chance at being a decent team (8+ wins?)?

Bair: Agree, my man. Great name. In regarded to underrated/overrated, that's always a tough one. If we're looking at the line for games won in 2022, that sits at 4.5. The Falcons aren't given much respect there. I believe they'll win more than that. Last year's number was 4, and they actually won 7.