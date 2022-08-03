Avery Williams talks transition to running back, football intelligence and special teams prowess

Avery Williams' transition from defensive back to running back didn't come out of no where. It's been something Arthur Smith has hinted at since Williams was drafted last year, saying then he could see him having a role on offense one day. Then, Cordarrelle Patterson happened, and Smith and offensive coordinator Dave Ragone talked at length over the last year about how Patterson's vision and spatial awareness as a return man translated to the success they saw him have at running back.

In fact, it was around the mid-way point of the 2021 season (when Patterson was having his most success) that Smith told Williams he foresees him making the transition to running back in 2022. Williams has the vision and spatial awareness needed to do so, too.

So, the conversation happened and that was... it. No muss. No fuss. It made sense to make this move in the same way it made sense why Patterson succeeded in doing so. There are so many skillsets that translate from being a solid return man to being a trusted running back.

"I didn't bat an eye. I didn't hesitate," Williams said when Smith told him the plan. "I believe in my coach 100 percent."

And Smith believes in Williams, too.

"He's one of the most intelligent players that I've been lucky enough to coach," Smith said.

So, yeah, this has been a pretty seamless transition. A no-brainer, if you will.

The thing about Williams' role, though, is that we should be talking about his continued growth as a return man in the same way we talk about his potential in the backfield. Since the moment he was drafted, the Falcons felt his main role was to help this organization within the scope of special teams. It's just an added bonus that he can help offensively.

While playing running back is something Williams has a certain comfort in (having played the position in high school and a little bit in college) he knows where his home is, and he has goals he wants to achieve via his already-established special teams role.