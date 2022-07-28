Todd McClure: Ring of Honor induction something 'I'll cherish the rest of my life'

McClure will join an exclusive club of Falcons immortals during a halftime ceremony during the Oct. 30 Panthers game, one with just 11 other members.

That significance was not lost on the offensive lineman who make 195 starts in 198 games over 13 seasons in Atlanta.

"If you look back at my career, I think you can agree I wasn't the most talented guy," McClure said. "I took pride in making the guys around me better. I think I was a great teammate. To see all the kind things said about me in the video, that really meant a lot to me.

"To be with 11 other guys in a select group that impacted a franchise, it's huge. I don't take any of it for granted."

Joining the Ring of Honor is a forever thing, something players and fans always recognize when watching games live. McClure always noticed them and is still wrapping his head around the fact his name will receive the same attention.