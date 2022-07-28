Todd McClure: Ring of Honor induction something 'I'll cherish the rest of my life'

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons brought legendary former offensive lineman Todd McClure to team headquarters on Thursday to discuss the success of the 2012 team that reached the NFC title game.
Or so he thought.
The Falcons had a bigger topic on the agenda, one that caught McClure completely off guard. Surrounded by former teammates, McClure began watching a video highlighting his great career, followed by Warrick Dunn popping on screen.
That's when the news was broken.
McClure would be the 12th player enshrined in the Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor.
"It was great moment that brought back a lot of emotion," McClure said after Thursday's Ring of Honor announcement. "There was a lot of blood, sweat and tears given to this organization and for them to honor me is huge. It's truly an honor, something I'll cherish the rest of my life."
Todd McClure through the Years: The 2022 Ring of Honor Inductee played 14 years in the NFL, all with the Atlanta Falcons. Check out these images from his time on the field with the Falcons.
McClure will join an exclusive club of Falcons immortals during a halftime ceremony during the Oct. 30 Panthers game, one with just 11 other members.
That significance was not lost on the offensive lineman who make 195 starts in 198 games over 13 seasons in Atlanta.
"If you look back at my career, I think you can agree I wasn't the most talented guy," McClure said. "I took pride in making the guys around me better. I think I was a great teammate. To see all the kind things said about me in the video, that really meant a lot to me.
"To be with 11 other guys in a select group that impacted a franchise, it's huge. I don't take any of it for granted."
Joining the Ring of Honor is a forever thing, something players and fans always recognize when watching games live. McClure always noticed them and is still wrapping his head around the fact his name will receive the same attention.
"When you go to opposing stadiums and see the ring of honor, you recognize it. Kids will now go into our stadium and see my name. They might have to Google it – hopefully something comes up – but that's so huge. I never would've thought that, after my time here, I would be with such an elite group of guys. I'm very proud. I feel very fortunate."
