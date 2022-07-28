Todd McClure to join Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor in 2022

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- During Todd McClure's 2013 press conference announcing his retirement from NFL football, Falcons owner and chairman Arthur Blank said the beloved offensive lineman would one day join the Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor.
Blank wasn't lying.
His prediction has now become reality, as the longtime Falcons center will now join the organization's immortals. The team announced on Thursday that McClure will become part of the Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor in 2022.
He'll be the 12th member of this exclusive club, formally inducted in a halftime ceremony when the Falcons play Carolina on Oct. 30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Todd McClure through the Years: The 2022 Ring of Honor Inductee played 14 years in the NFL, all with the Atlanta Falcons.
McClure is deserving of such distinction. He played 13 NFL seasons, all in Atlanta, with 195 starts in 198 games. He also set a franchise record for starting 144 straight between 2001-2010. McClure was a pillar of stability, class and sustained success at an important, yet often overlooked position.
McClure blocked for three 1,000-yard rushers, helping those guys reach four figures over the course of six seasons. He also helped both quarterback Mike Vick and running back Warrick Dunn exceed 1,000 yards in 2006.
He was a favorite among Falcons fans, someone who joined the team as a 1999 seventh-round NFL Draft pick out of LSU and rose to prominence with work ethic and tenacity. He helped the Falcons through some lean years but also enjoyed periods of success. He went to the playoffs in six seasons, including two trips to the NFC title game.
Now he'll take his rightful place in the Ring of Honor alongside 11 other supreme talents, including Tommy Nobis, Jessie Tuggle, Steve Bartkowski, Claude Humphrey, Warrick Dunn, Roddy White, Jeff Van Note, Gerald Riggs, William Andrews, Mike Kenn and Deion Sanders.
