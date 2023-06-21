What are some main takeaways from Falcons mandatory minicamp? -- Question of the Week

Scott: We learned a lot about the 2023 Falcons over the course of the offseason program, which was both important and inevitable evaluating a roster with so much new. There's plenty to dissect after watching OTAs and minicamp, but there's a larger defensive theme that I took away from this spring.

The Falcons defense is all-in on Ryan Nielsen. The new Falcons defensive coordinator has earned player trust by establishing a proper tone while installing a new scheme.

Just read the player quotes about Nielsen in this story. I mean, my goodness. They're glowing.

Don't want to click? Here's an example of what I'm talking about.

"We're going to play tough football," safety Jessie Bates III said. "We're going to play hard. There's no one better to have as a leader than Coach Nielsen."

Nielsen's coaching style provides the authentic leadership this franchise prefers. He's unapologetically fiery. He's passionate about his job and isn't afraid to get his hands dirty. But he's also a technician with a reputation for developing talent.

Players want to win and they want to get better. Nielsen has a plan of attack the players are receptive to. Will that translate into more pressure, more takeaways and fewer points scored? We don't know that yet. The 2023 Falcons haven't even put the pads on yet.

There's a collection of talent on defense that, if they realize potential and play well together, can play some good football. The secondary is deep and talented. The linebackers are aggressive and play fast. The remodeled defensive front is massive, with veterans who have been successful getting after the quarterback.