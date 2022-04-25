Wyche: Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith must capitalize on 2022 NFL Draft, form deep, impactful class

The real area where the Falcons must strike? They have five picks in the first three rounds (two in the second and two in the third). That's significant capital to select players or trade up or down.

Atlanta must find players to develop and play as soon as possible because, frankly, it doesn't have much of a young, long-term nucleus to build around.

Pitts, stud cornerback A.J. Terrell and guard Chris Lindstrom are the obvious young building blocks. There are key veterans in tackle Jake Matthews, defensive lineman Grady Jarrett and linebacker Deion Jones, who could be contributors for years.

Leadership is hopeful that others, like defensive tackles Marlon Davidson and Ta'Quon Graham, edge player Ade Ogundeji, safety Richie Grant and guard Jalen Mayfield, continue to develop.

Where a lot of teams, including the Falcons, are going to benefit from this draft will be on Days 2 and 3. Multiple NFL GMs, coaches and talent evaluators said there is an abundance of strong talent in the later rounds, at nearly every position.

So, if the Falcons go edge rusher in the first round, there are wide receivers, offensive linemen, quarterbacks, cornerbacks, safeties, defensive linemen and running backs that could find a home in Atlanta as the draft proceeds.

Here's another element to consider: several prospects took an additional year of collegiate eligibility because of COVID-19 issues and that allowed dozens of players, especially at smaller schools that had seasons truncated or canceled outright, to gain needed experience to compete for NFL roster spots. The result could be a groundswell of undrafted free agents being good enough to make teams over the summer.

Competition is always the buzz word through the NFL but, in 2022, there could be a lot of jobs changing hands.