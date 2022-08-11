'She has taught me patience': How major life change altered Desmond Ridder's outlook on life, NFL quest

We're going to get it done.

That's Ridder's mantra. It's the root of his confidence and the message he projects to others. To borrow half the Cincinnati slogan mentioned above, that's how he does everything.

Ridder works extremely hard. He leads by words and example, and those around him follow.

We're going to get it done. I

n college, Ridder most always did. He was 44-6 during four years as Cincinnati's starter.

44-6. While leading a school that isn't a traditional powerhouse. Let that sink in. And this: he never lost in 26 home games, including some key victories during a senior season where he led Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff.

Ridder grew and matured and got better through each in-game and off-field experience, putting his stamp on the Bearcats program while emerging from his college experience well prepared for the next step on his career path.

"I wanted to leave a legacy at Cincinnati," Ridder said. "That was huge for me. I wanted to validate not only the hard work that I put it, but also everything my teammates put in to make [good] things happen. The biggest thing was to go out there and, No. 1, prove that I'm a winner and No. 2, show that I love competition and I love the game."

Ridder did all that during the college football season and the pre-draft process. That led some to project Ridder as one of the first quarterbacks taken. That meant a likely selection in the first or second round. But, in a surprising turn, a huge gap separating Kenny Pickett going to Pittsburgh and the next quarterback drafted.