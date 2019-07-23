SFTB: Will Atlanta's defense be better in 2019? Questions about Ridley, Hageman, more

Vivian from Grayson, GA Hello Beek, I enjoy reading your comments and learn a lot about the players and the game from the questions and your answers. So, thank you. First question. The Falcons don't have much time between their first practice and their first preseason game on Aug. 1 in Canton. Is there a downside to that in terms of safety, execution, and outcome? Second question. I'll admit I don't know much about the game like most of the fans, but when I read on the NFL app about all the preparations, trades, and draft selections other teams are making, how do the Falcons measure up? What team out there, in your opinion, has done the best job preparing for the new season? Thanks for taking the time to answer my question. Rise up. See you in Falcon colors soon!! Vivian

Matt: Hi, Vivian! Always good to hear from you – and I'm sure I'll see you at least one of the home games this season. Now, if you've been playing close attention and visiting AtlantaFalcons.com on a daily basis since the end of the season, you'd know that the Falcons have been extremely busy this offseason addressing some of the issues that plagued the team in 2018. As soon as the season ended, the Falcons made some very tough coaching decisions and parted ways with all three of their coordinators. They were also very active in free agency, and you can see every single move they made right here. The Falcons were also aggressive in the NFL, trading back into the first round to land a second offensive lineman. Here is the Falcons draft tacker, profiling every single pick with links to secondary stories, videos and galleries. And, of course, the Falcons have also made signing some of their key players to long-term deals and, so far, Grady Jarrett and Deion Jones have each received new contract extensions. As you probably know by now, Julio Jones is likely to receive another deal in the coming days or weeks. To answer your question, yes, I think the Falcons have done a very good job in preparing for the 2019 season. Now it's time to watch their plan unfold and see how it comes together.