SFTB: Trades and rumors, list of free agents, Julio Jones, Jessie Tuggle, and playoffs

Billy from Binghamton, NY

Hey Beek, I know rumors are rumors, but we have to look at salary cap for next year and what we can do so all these expiring contracts or high contracts keeping us from making moves. Our cap number already prevents us from making any moves to move the needle from this year. I think Mack, McKinley, Neal, and Harris should all be looked to deal before trade deadline. As much talk as they've had on Matt Ryan and Julio, I doubt any of that happens unless a team overpays in picks for Julio. But I do think Matt Ryan in the offseason is someone you look to possibly trade to a team like the Colts who have both Brissett and Rivers contracts expiring following the season who cap space available for a short period of time before they have to pay their O-line. I think moves are imperative now, no?

Matt: First of all, it's pretty cool seeing a question come in from my hometown of Binghamton, Billy. You're making me think about spiedies and long for some Brozzetti's Pizza in nearby Johnson City. It's good to know there's some Falcons fans in Upstate New York! OK, to your questions and comments. You're obviously talking about a rebuild if you're thinking about turning the page on the franchise's best all-time quarterback. My question is, why move Matt Ryan – who was just named the NFC Player of the Week and is still playing at a high level, by the way – when quarterbacks are so hard to find and you can't win in this league without one? Financially speaking, I don't think it's feasible for at least two years. But you know who will make that decision and many more? The new general manager (who's not here yet) as well as whoever ends up being the coach in 2021. They will begin shaping the roster to form the kind of team they believe will be a perennial winner. And they are the ones who should be making decisions on the soon-to-be free agents, too. Now, if a player is set to become a free agent and the team receives a trade offer before the deadline that might provide a desirable future draft pick, maybe the team makes that deal. In case you're wondering, here are the players who are set to become unrestricted free agents (UFA), restricted free agents (RFA) or exclusive restricted free agents (ERFA) for you. According to Spotrac, there are nearly 20 players who are in the final years of their current deals:

Christian Blake (ERFA)

Darqueze Dennard

Matt Gono (RFA)

Jaeden Graham (ERFA)

Todd Gurley

Charles Harris

Brian Hill

Damontae Kazee

Younghoe Koo

Alex Mack

Steven Means

Takk McKinley

Sharrod Neasman

Brandon Powell (RFA)

Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

LaRoy Reynolds

Matt Schaub

Blidi Wreh-Wilson