SFTB: Thoughts on the Falcons defense and why I think more moves are coming

Tom from Myrtle Beach, SC Hi Beek, I am concerned about the pass rush on defense. After missing out on a defense-heavy 1st and 2nd round of the draft, now the Falcons have lost Steven Means for the year. What do you think about the state of the defensive line? I am not sold on Vic Beasley, but the Falcons seem to be so I will hope for the best. Also, what happens if Alex Mack gets hurt? Thomas Dimitroff did not address this position in the draft or free agency. The pass rush and stopping the run were a huge problem for the Falcons last year, ranking close to the worst in the league. Considering Dimitroff did not seriously address the defensive tackle and end position in the offseason, should we expect the defense to be any better? The same question goes for the Falcons secondary.

Matt: Hi, Tom. We all know that the Falcons had to address the offensive line, right? Look at all the talent (and money) invested on that side of the ball – plus you cannot win when your franchise quarterback is being sacked 42 times. Despite all of that, Matt Ryan still managed to complete nearly 70 percent of his passes, toss 35 touchdowns and throw for almost 5,000 yards. Oh, and Julio Jones led the league in receiving. Amazing. Still, the line had to be addressed and that's why a defensive tackle wasn't taken (although one was considered). Despite all of that, the Falcons have addressed the defensive line, Tom. Let's just look at defensive tackle first. They signed free agent defensive tackle Tyeler Davison away from the Saints. Davis was a starter in New Orleans and has tallied 95 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks and three forced fumbles since entering the league. They placed the franchise tag on Grady Jarrett and are working on a long-term deal with him. They drafted John Cominsky out of the University of Charleston, a player who can line up both inside and on the edge – plus the Falcons believe he has a high ceiling. Those guys will be paired up with Jack Crawford, Deadrin Senat and Justin Zimmer. On the edge, the Falcons went and signed a familiar face in Adrian Clayborn, who just won a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots and is now back in Atlanta. They also signed another familiar face in Chris Odom. Back in 2017, Odom shined during the preseason, recording 15 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks in four games. He didn't make the final 53-man roster and was then claimed off waivers by the Green Bay Packers. Odom provides depth and has familiarity in the scheme. And, of course, they have Takk McKinley and Vic Beasley back. Losing Steven Means definitely hurts, but don't expect the Falcons to stand pat. There's a lot that'll transpire between now and the start of the season – and some quality football players will become available because of sheer numbers (teams being forced to make roster moves at specific positions while staying under the salary cap, signing draft picks, etc.). I expect the Falcons to make some moves (yes, multiple), so stay tuned.