SFTB: Lots of (actually, too many) questions about the playoffs

Dwight from Naval Air Station Patuxent River, MD

Hey, Beek! It's hard to take all the tank-the-season talk. You must see a whole lot of it? Listen, Falcons have to control what they can control and that's playing to win. If people want to hang some hopes on something, try this on for size: It's not unreasonable to think that the Saints could lose to US (again), the Panthers (at least once), the 49ers (at Levi), the Colts (with Hilton and Brissett back) and the Titans (in Nashville). Why not cheer against the Saints for hope? It's also not unreasonable to think that the 49ers could lose to the Pack, the Ravens, the Saints, the Rams, the Seahawks and US. Likely ...? Hardly. Silver lining …? Maybe. But tank the season …? I don't think so. It starts with beating the Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. Falcons fans need to go ... and Rise Up!!!