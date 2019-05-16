Questions about Matt Ryan's career, Dan Quinn taking over defense, predictions, more

Matt: I, too, shake my head at the fans who criticize Matt Ryan but, hey, that's what some fans will do – even if it is the franchise's all-time best quarterback. And that's not an opinion; it's a fact. People don't understand sometimes just how hard it is to find a franchise quarterback – and one that can be as productive as Ryan has been. They don't grow on trees. Falcons fans need to step back and appreciate what they're witnessing with No. 2 behind center. Just look at the stats and his level of play in 11 seasons – it hasn't dipped at all, even when he was sacked 42 times last year. So, in retrospect, defending Matt Ryan should be easy for you, Keith. Ask the naysayers which Falcons quarterback was better and then ask them to back it up with stats. And if they want to move on from Ryan, ask them who is walking the streets that'll be better. You should be able to silence them pretty quickly in both scenarios.