Questions about how Falcons can rebound, beat the Eagles, more

Matt: The season is the ultimate judge. Since Super Bowl LI, the Falcons have finished 10-6 in 2017 and 7-9 in 2018. If you count the Falcons' two playoff games in 2017 – a win over the Rams and a loss to the Eagles – and add in last Sunday's season-opening loss to the Vikings, the Falcons' record is 18-17. We all know what happened last season, even though no coach or player will every uses injuries as an excuse. The fact is, injuries decimated this team early on and they never really seemed to recover. Despite that, Dan Quinn made significant changes to his coaching staff in February following the season. The Falcons also completely retooled their offensive line, among other roster moves. This team is full of talent and has proven playmakers at key position, especially at quarterback with Matt Ryan. The expectations are for this team to compete for a division title and make a postseason push. Those goals are not achieved in one week of action. The Falcons did not play well at all in their opener; we all know that. Three turnovers and a blocked punt will get most teams beat on any given Sunday or Monday. That's not a defense, Vann. It's a fact, and that's what I've stated consistently. Did you read my postgame column? Check it out. I'm fairly certain that the goals for this team have not changed. And, again, that's how I'll answer your question: The season is the ultimate judge.