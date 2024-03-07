Falcons free agents, Part I: Who from the 2023 offensive unit should return to Atlanta in 2024?

It is of the utmost importance the Falcons restock their wide receiver room. As it stands, only Drake London is locked in for next season, still in the midst of his rookie contract. Everyone else who was rostered last year, including Scotty Miller here, is about to hit the market at the start of the new league year.

Miller, who was a sixth-round draft pick in 2019, tends to be overlooked because of his size: 5-foot-9 and 174 pounds. But what's special about Miller is his speed. London already has the height and weight handled, standing at 6-foot-4 and 213 pounds for contested catches, so the Falcons need someone who can stretch the field. That could be Miller.

"He's quick, he's athletic and he can run," general manager Terry Fontenot said when the Falcons signed Miller in 2023. "He has shown the ability to make plays."