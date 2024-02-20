'It's built to win': Kevin Koger on why he joined Falcons staff to coach tight ends

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Kevin Koger strongly believed he is the right man to lead the Atlanta Falcons tight ends.

Perhaps that confidence is part of the reason why he got the job officially on Feb. 2, as Falcons head coach Raheem Morris continues to solidify his 2024 staff.

Nearly two weeks after the fact, Koger remains firm in that belief, especially when highlighting areas in which the position group can improve this season.

"I really think it comes in the run game, being a group that we can run the football behind," Koger said last Thursday. "I think there's a lot of room for development there, and there's no better person for the job than myself to help those guys get there. And we will get there. Because that's the standard and the expectation for this room."

Koger comes to Atlanta from the Los Angeles Chargers, where he held the same title for three years. He joined the NFL coaching ranks in 2019. He played for Michigan as a tight end from 2008-11, compiling nine touchdowns, 59 catches and 756 yards receiving throughout his career, which saw two bowl game appearances.

His background as a tight end himself is where Koger's conviction stems from when it comes to being able to successfully mentor the Falcons position group.

"They need a guy they can relate to," Koger said. "I'm not too far removed from where they've been. Did I play in the NFL? I did not. But I did play at a high level. I did play at the University of Michigan, so I know what a high level of football looks like from a playing standpoint. I've been in the NFL now going on, whatever it is, Year 6. So, again, I've seen a lot of football. I've seen a lot of good players, been around a lot of good players, some really great coaches. I know what it looks like. I know those guys are capable of doing it."