Falcons sign tight end with Arthur Smith ties

Aug 08, 2022 at 03:35 PM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

The Falcons have signed tight end MyCole Pruitt, the team announced on Monday. This addition adds depth to a competitive group led by Kyle Pitts.

Bryce Rogers was waived with an injury. If he doesn't get claimed off waivers, he will revert back on the Falcons injured reserved list.

Pruitt, who was drafted in 2015, has spent most of his NFL career on various practice squads, with experience playing in the AFC South, NFC West, NFC North, and AFC East.

Pruitt spent time with Tennessee from 2018-2021, including a stretch when Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was on the Titans coaching staff. Smith was Pruitt's position coach in 2018 and was his offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020.

Pruitt also has experience playing with the Chicago Bears back in 2016, which has been a common theme amongst the Falcons 2022 signings. Falcons' senior personnel executive Ryan Pace served as GM of the Bears when Pruitt was there.

In his 7-year tenure, Pruitt has a total of 46 receptions for 488 yards with seven touchdowns.

The Falcons' tight end room, which includes Pitts, Feleipe Franks, Anthony Firkser, Parker Hesse and John Fitzpatrick continues to get deeper with Pruitt added to the roster.

