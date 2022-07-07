Michael Pitre on Tyler Allgeier, Damien Williams and state of Falcons running backs

Veteran position coach also evaluates on Qadree Ollison, Avery Williams switching positions

Jul 07, 2022 at 12:00 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

There's a lot of new in the Falcons running back room. Cordarrelle Patterson's back. Keith Smith's the primary fullback. Qadree Ollison and Caleb Huntley are still around, pushing for roster spots.

Everything else, however, looks different than a year ago. Damien Williams signed a one-year deal with the club. The Falcons drafted Tyler Allgeier in the fifth round. Avery Williams came on over from the cornerback room.

RELATED CONTENT:

Even position coach Michael Pitre is new to the team, joining Arthur Smith's staff from Chicago.

The Falcons are trying to establish a tough, physical run game that can produce yards after contact and options in the passing game with some versatile talents who will get a crack in the lineup.

That's why we caught up with Pitre during the offseason program, to get his thoughts on some of the guys who will carry the rock this upcoming season.

School's Out For Summer

The veterans and rookies were out on the field during Minicamps this week putting in some extra work and interacting with fans before the summer break.

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Tre Webb #33 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 24

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Tre Webb #33 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 24

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 24

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 24

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 24

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 24

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 24

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 24

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #25 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 24

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #25 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 24

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 24

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 24

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 24

Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 24

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Detail image during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 24

Detail image during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 24

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 24

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 24

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 24

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 24

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 24

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 24

during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 24

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 24

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

On running Tyler Allgeier's pro day, and Pitre's pre-draft evaluation of him

His tape speaks for itself. He's a tough, physical guy, a downhill runner who plays behind his pads. But the thing I thought was interesting about his pro day was having him do some drills he may not have been as comfortable with and seeing how he worked and prepared himself to do those drills. He asked good questions about them. It showed a guy who was serious about his craft. You can tell it's important to him. He wants to do a really good job, and that's everything we've seen since he has been here. He's locked in. He has done a really good job learning the system and how to be a pro. For him, how he transitions once things become real (when pads go on and then when he faces live tackling) will determine how he does.

On Damien Williams

He has that experience. There aren't a lot of looks or things you can show him that he hasn't experienced during his time in the league. He's a leader. He's extremely hard-working. He's a good teammate who is going to encourage and push the group with standards and expectations that we're looking for. He's a guy who loves to compete. He's a versatile talent with a skill set that will allow Arthur Smith and Dave Ragone to use him in creative ways. He's a weapon that can keep teams off balance.

What he wants to see from RBs

Just compete and improve. That's what we want to do first and foremost. That's what we want to do internally every day in practice. We also want to compete against the defense. And we want to see continual improvement. If we do those things, we're going to be ready to go when the season starts.

On Qadree Ollison

He's really smart. You can tell he has been around the league for a few years. He understands protection really well. He understands this offense really well. He's going to compete within the room to etch out a role for himself and where he's going to fit into this offseason.

On Avery Williams' transition to running back

"He's an extremely hard worker. I don't know you'll find anyone who puts more into the scheme and knowing what all 11 guys are doing. He's coachable, wanting to know how to do it better instead of asking if it was good enough. His transition has been going pretty well."

On the toughest part of Williams' position switch

Once it becomes real, the pass protection aspect. The physicality of it. With his return-game experience, he shows natural vision. You're not overly worried or concerned about that. I think, for any running back transitioning to the position, the pass protection piece is always the hardest and most difficult.

af-21_PSL-Benefits-Web-Graphic

The Best Season Ticket Member Benefits are Back

We're offering our best season ticket benefits packages ever this year! Find the season ticket benefits that are most attractive to you.

View Benefits Request Info

Related Content

news

Eight men with ties to Falcons selected as semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2023 Class

Rich McKay, Dan Reeves and six former players honored.

news

Bair Mail: Why are the Falcons signing so many former Bears players?

Scott Bair is on vacation. Tori takes over the mailbag, and she addresses the elephant in the room right off the bat.

news

Which Falcons pressure player will make biggest impact -- Question of the Week

Scott and Tori discuss who must step up to improve Falcons pass rush

news

Falcons sign veteran defensive lineman to one-year deal

Former Chicago Bear enters the competition to fortify defensive front

news

How the Baker Mayfield trade to Panthers shakes up NFC South

The Panthers have reportedly traded for the former No. 1 overall draft pick. How does this news affect the Falcons?

news

Frank Bush on Rashaan Evans, Troy Andersen, Mykal Walker

Falcons inside linebackers coach breaks down new-look position group

news

Bair Mail: On Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Calvin Ridley, Anthony Firkser and more

We also dive into Falcons second-round draft history in this Wednesday mailbag

news

Rescue yourself: How Falcons coaches are stimulating the minds of Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder

A part of playing the quarterback position in this league is having an answer to everything. Here's how the Falcons are teaching their QBs to do so this offseason.

news

Scratching the surface: What to expect from Kyle Pitts through second year in the league

If Kyle Pitts is only "scratching the surface" of the player he can be in this league, what depths lay ahead for the tight end in his second year?

news

Bair Mail: On Bryan Edwards, taking pressure off Kyle Pitts and breakout candidates

Your questions get answers in this Friday mailbag

news

Falcons sign veteran punter to special teams unit

Bradley Pinion joins the Falcons after seven years in the league.

Top News

Eight men with ties to Falcons selected as semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2023 Class

Bair Mail: Why are the Falcons signing so many former Bears players?

Michael Pitre on Tyler Allgeier, Damien Williams and state of Falcons running backs

Which Falcons pressure player will make biggest impact -- Question of the Week

Advertising