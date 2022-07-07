Michael Pitre on Tyler Allgeier, Damien Williams and state of Falcons running backs

What he wants to see from RBs

Just compete and improve. That's what we want to do first and foremost. That's what we want to do internally every day in practice. We also want to compete against the defense. And we want to see continual improvement. If we do those things, we're going to be ready to go when the season starts.

On Qadree Ollison

He's really smart. You can tell he has been around the league for a few years. He understands protection really well. He understands this offense really well. He's going to compete within the room to etch out a role for himself and where he's going to fit into this offseason.

On Avery Williams' transition to running back

"He's an extremely hard worker. I don't know you'll find anyone who puts more into the scheme and knowing what all 11 guys are doing. He's coachable, wanting to know how to do it better instead of asking if it was good enough. His transition has been going pretty well."

On the toughest part of Williams' position switch