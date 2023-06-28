Kyle Smith becomes assistant GM, Ryan Pace named director of player personnel among several promotions within Terry Fontenot's scouting staff

Brian Zeches joins Falcons as player personnel coordinator after seven years as a pro scout with the Washington Commanders. 

Jun 28, 2023 at 03:51 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

kyle-smith-2

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot has announced some promotions given to his front office staff, including a big one near the top of the pyramid.

Director of player personnel Kyle Smith has been promoted to assistant general manager, the team announced on Wednesday. Smith has been integral and valued part of a scouting staff that has been successful, bringing in quality NFL Draft picks and free agents while being overseeing the college and pro scouting departments.

Senior personnel executive Ryan Pace, who played a major role in pro scouting since coming aboard, now moves into Smith's previous role of director of player personnel. Pace and Fontenot worked together with the New Orleans Saints, before Pace's stint as Chicago Bears general manager.

ryan-pace

The Falcons have also gone outside the organization to make an important hire. They brought Brian Zeches in to be the player personnel coordinator.

Though Zeches has spent the last two years as a west area scout for the Reese's Senior Bowl, he crossed paths with Smith when the two were with the Washington Commanders through majority of the 2010s. During that time, Zeches was a personnel coordinator and pro scout in the Washington scouting department, a position he held for seven years.

In addition to those moves, former player personnel coordinator Shelly Harvey is now an area scout and BLESTO scout Ben Martinez moves into the pro department as a pro scout.

Scouting assistants James McClintok and Hakeem Smith are moving into new roles as well. McClintok will move into Martinez' former role as BLESTO scout while Smith will be an assistant pro scout.

In other news outside the scouting departments, Joey Galioto has been promoted to head of equipment operations after being an assistant in that department. Ryne Nicholson is the assistant equipment manager and Josh Peterson is an equipment assistant.

