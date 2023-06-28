Kyle Smith becomes assistant GM, Ryan Pace named director of player personnel among several promotions within Terry Fontenot's scouting staff

The Falcons have also gone outside the organization to make an important hire. They brought Brian Zeches in to be the player personnel coordinator.

Though Zeches has spent the last two years as a west area scout for the Reese's Senior Bowl, he crossed paths with Smith when the two were with the Washington Commanders through majority of the 2010s. During that time, Zeches was a personnel coordinator and pro scout in the Washington scouting department, a position he held for seven years.

In addition to those moves, former player personnel coordinator Shelly Harvey is now an area scout and BLESTO scout Ben Martinez moves into the pro department as a pro scout.

Scouting assistants James McClintok and Hakeem Smith are moving into new roles as well. McClintok will move into Martinez' former role as BLESTO scout while Smith will be an assistant pro scout.