Penny Hart returns to Atlanta, discusses Arthur Smith, Falcons opportunity

In fact, this shared mindset is something Hart said he felt from the top as much as from those around him when he finally got back to Atlanta, and even now.

He knew Arthur Smith's reputation as a coach. It's one Hart felt connected to.

"I knew that he was a blue collar kinda guy, to where he likes to work," Hart said of Smith. "He likes the attitude of going out and making something of yourself and having to earn the respect of everybody around you. I really respected that in him when I first got here and when I was talking to him."

For Hart, he sees that attitude in himself, too.

"I would much rather go out and earn my respect and put in the work to do what I have to do to help myself get better, help my teammates get better," Hart said.

More than that, Hart said he appreciates the nature of Smith's scheme, saying it keeps not just defenders on their toes, but those running the scheme, too. Hart likes that because as he said: He enjoys the comfort of the uncomfortable.

"I like that it's really fast paced. It's about getting it in and grinding," Hart said of the offense in Atlanta. "I think that it's an extremely versatile offense as well, and you can be in at any position at any given time and I think we do a really good job of doing that. It's exciting because that's what I love best. I say all the time that I am most comfortable when I am uncomfortable. I work in the uncomfort of being in different positions, having to know a lot of different things, having to know what the quarterback might know, just to be able to help my team with whatever they may need from me. If that is the case, to just be anywhere and everywhere. So, I appreciate that a lot about this offense."

In 2023, Hart's story comes full circle, bringing him back to the state - the city - that shaped him. For that, he's ready to get to work. He has something he wants to show Atlanta.