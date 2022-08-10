How to watch Falcons preseason game vs. Lions: Time, TV, live stream, radio

We are in the thick of training camp and it's officially game week. The Falcons will travel on the road for its first preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Find below all of the information you need regarding game time, location, announcers, streaming, and weather for this Friday.
HOW TO WATCH
What: Atlanta Falcons (0-0) vs. Detroit Lions (0-0)
When: Friday at 6:00 p.m. ET
Where: Ford Field
TV: FOX 5
Announcers:
Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.
Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International
Radio: 92.9 The Game, Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.
WEATHER FORECAST
Skies: Mainly sunny
High/low: 80 degrees/58 degrees
Rain: 2 percent chance
Humidity: 47 percent
Moon: Full moon
*We leave no stone unturned here at AtlantaFalcons.com, (and yes, we know the game is played indoors)
