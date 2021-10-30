Five things to watch as the Falcons host the Carolina Panthers

1. Eyes on a healthy secondary

There were a few injury questions the Falcons had after the win in Miami, particularly in the secondary. A.J. Terrell (concussion) and Erik Harris (shoulder) were banged up during the game, as was Fabian Moreau. The Falcons were already without Avery Williams (hamstring) as they had been since before the London game. The good news, though, is that all four returned to full practice status this week, even Williams who said on Thursday he's ready to get back out on the field.

As of now the Falcons will continue to play a steady rotation of Harris, Duron Harmon and Jaylinn Hawkins at safety. Terrell and Moreau will still hold down their starting roles. But there could be a heavier rotation at nickel with Williams back in the fold. Williams went in for Isaiah Oliver when he was injured against Washington. But in Williams absence, fellow rookies Richie Grant, Darren Hall and practice squad call-up Chris Williamson shared some of that responsibility inside, with Grant playing a more prominent role. Where Williams fits into this rotation - if he fits at all - will be something to watch.