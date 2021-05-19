Falcons tied with Colts, Browns for eighth-youngest roster in NFL  

The Falcons enter the 2021 season with one of the youngest rosters in the the league 

May 19, 2021 at 11:33 AM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Falcons roster is currently undergoing a lot of change with head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot in their first year in Atlanta.  There's been a significant amount of roster turnover, specifically on the defensive side of the ball.

Following the 2021 NFL Draft and the nine players the Falcons added, Atlanta is now tied with the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns for the eighth-youngest roster in the NFL. The average age for players on the Falcons' roster is 24.98.

This doesn't come as a surprise as several of Atlanta's starters are still on their first-year contracts. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley, guard Chris Lindstrom, tackle Kaleb McGary, tight end Hayden Hurst, linebacker Foye Oluokun, cornerbacks A.J. Terrell and Isaiah Oliver were all starters in 2020 and are playing on their rookie deals.

Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts is expected to play a significant role in the upcoming season and is only 20 years old. Center Matt Hennessy will compete for the starting job at center and he'll be heading into his second season as will linebacker Mykal Walker who contributed as a rookie – both are 23 years old.

Quarterback Matt Ryan is the oldest player on the Falcons' roster and just turned 36 years old. Wide receiver Julio Jones is 32 and left Jake Matthews is 29 and are both still playing at a high level when healthy.

While there's a lot of change that's taking place within the walls of the team's facility in Flowery Branch, Ga., the Falcons will enter the upcoming season with a lot of young, hungry players. The mix of youth with the veteran leadership Atlanta has in place with Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, linebacker Deion Jones, Ryan and Jones, is exactly what Fontenot and Smith are excited about.

2021 Offseason Field Work | Offense

The Atlanta Falcons are in Flowery Branch for voluntary field work in Phase II of the offseason program. Take a look at the offense this week.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks to tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks to tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 works with wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 works with wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 stretches during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 stretches during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 passes to running back Mike Davis #28 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 passes to running back Mike Davis #28 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith talks to the running backs during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith talks to the running backs during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 throws a ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 throws a ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron #5 throws a ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron #5 throws a ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Antonio Nunn #86 runs with the ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Antonio Nunn #86 runs with the ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs with a ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs with a ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 runs with the ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 runs with the ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs with the ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs with the ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons center Sam Jones #71 works next to center Willie Wright #66 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons center Sam Jones #71 works next to center Willie Wright #66 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons tight end John Raine #89 runs with the ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons tight end John Raine #89 runs with the ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 throws a ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 throws a ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tony Brooks-James #36 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons running back Tony Brooks-James #36 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 runs with the ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 runs with the ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tony Brooks-James #36 taps Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons running back Tony Brooks-James #36 taps Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 runs after catching a ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 runs after catching a ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 warms up with the offense during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 warms up with the offense during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Antonio Nunn #86 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Antonio Nunn #86 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 throws a ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 throws a ball during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs with the offense during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs with the offense during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 smiles during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 smiles during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Willie Beavers #72 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Willie Beavers #72 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Diversity coaching intern Mario Jeberaeel works with offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Diversity coaching intern Mario Jeberaeel works with offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons center Willie Wright #66 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons center Willie Wright #66 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Josh Andrews #68 works with offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Josh Andrews #68 works with offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield #77 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield #77 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Wide receivers coach Dave Brock looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Wide receivers coach Dave Brock looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 works next to center Matt Hennessy #61 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 works next to center Matt Hennessy #61 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 smiles during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 smiles during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Offensive coordinator Dave Ragone works during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Offensive coordinator Dave Ragone works during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Greg Dortch #16 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Greg Dortch #16 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 passes to running back Mike Davis #28 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 passes to running back Mike Davis #28 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron #5 and quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 look on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron #5 and quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 look on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #48 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #48 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #12 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #12 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Bryce Hargrove #62 works with offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Bryce Hargrove #62 works with offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Bryce Hargrove #62 works with offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Bryce Hargrove #62 works with offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Willie Beavers #72 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Willie Beavers #72 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 works with offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 works with offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 talks with offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 talks with offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 gestures during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 gestures during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tony Brooks-James #36 poses with running back Qadree Ollison #30 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons running back Tony Brooks-James #36 poses with running back Qadree Ollison #30 during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Josh Andrews #68 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Josh Andrews #68 in action during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 smiles during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 smiles during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 tosses the football during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 tosses the football during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tony Brooks-James #36 gestures during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons running back Tony Brooks-James #36 gestures during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 looks on during field work drills in Phase II of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on May 18, 2021.

