Falcons-Seahawks preview: New-look D to be tested by Russell Wilson

Matt Ryan feeling good heading into Week 1

As he enters his 13th NFL season, Matt Ryan says he feels great. Getting off to a fast start is important for the Falcons in this contest. They fell behind against the Seahawks 24-0 before halftime in 2019 and seek to avoid a similar fate in Week 1 this year. Ryan and the offense will play a big role in whether that happens or not, but he is in good spirits heading into the season.

"I have a way I've played the game for a long time and I don't think that's changed with age," Ryan said. "I think it's only gotten better. I think I'm a better decision maker, I have more experience and I'm better situationally than I've ever been. I feel really good about where I'm at in my career. I feel like every week I give our team a chance to go out there and win and at the end of the day, that's all that matters. I feel great, I feel young and I'm as excited as ever to get this season started."

Jamal Adams looks the part with Seattle

One of the key additions for the Seahawks this offseason was All-Pro safety Jamal Adams. According to Bob Condotta, who covers the Seahawks for the Seattle Times, and John Boyle of Seahawks.com, Adams has looked every bit the part during his time in Seattle.

"Adams was great in practices that media got to see and report on, and by all accounts should make a big difference this season in giving the Seahawks an enforcer in the back end they have lacked since Kam Chancellor had to retire midway through the 2017 season," Condotta writes. "The Seahawks aren't a big blitzing team typically but will definitely try to find ways to use Adams' well-known blitzing prowess. Seattle is also excited about having Quandre Diggs at free safety from the start of the season – he was acquired in a trade last October – and feel the pairing of Adams and Diggs will give the team its best safety tandem since Chancellor and Earl Thomas."

What else to know about the Seahawks

As the Falcons head into their season opener against the Seahawks, there are plenty of things to know about the opposing team. Russell Wilson is obviously the big name to know, and D.K. Metcalf appears to be the rising star, but don't forget about the new guys on the block, as Kelsey Conway writes for AtlantaFalcons.com.

"The Falcons and Seahawks are no stranger to one another," Conway writes. "These clubs have met often over last few years with very little roster turnover on both ends. This year is different, though. Seattle added veteran tight end, Greg Olsen, to its roster in free agency. Atlanta's defense is very familiar with Olsen as he spent nine years in the NFC South with the Carolina Panthers. When healthy, Olsen has been one of the best tight ends in the league. Olsen's 718 catches and 8,444 receiving yards rank fifth all-time among tight ends behind only Tony Gonzalez, Jason Witten, Antonio Gates and Shannon Sharpe."