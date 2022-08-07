Presented by

Falcons reinforce defensive line with new signing 

Abdullah Anderson has played NFL games for Chicago, Green Bay and Minnesota

Aug 07, 2022 at 12:55 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons needed reinforcement along the defensive line after injury issues struck the position group.

They got some on Sunday.

Defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson has joined the squad on a one-year deal, the team announced. The fourth-year veteran stands 6-foot-3 and 297 pounds, with experience playing in the NFC North.

He has spent most of his NFL tenure on various practice squad. In a common theme among 2022 Falcons signings, has experience with the Bears. He signed with Chicago in 2018, when current Falcons executive Ryan Pace was Bears GM, as an undrafted free agent. He spent that season on the practice squad. He bounced back and forth between the Bears practice squad and their active roster the following season. He started 2020 in Chicago but ended up on Minnesota's practice squad. He spent 2021 with Green Bay in two stints, sandwiching some time in Tennessee.

He doesn't have much game experience in that span, with 12 total tackles and a sack in 10 games over three seasons.

Defensive tackle Vincent Taylor was placed on season-ending injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Th Falcons needed help on the defensive line after Taylor ruptured his Achilles' tendon recently. And while we don't know the extent of his injury, Bryce Rodgers went down with an apparent knee/leg injury during Saturday's practice.

Grady Jarrett headlines that position group, with Ta'Quon Graham and Anthony Rush expected to play bigger roles. Marlon Davidson will also be in the rotation, meaning there's likely one, possibly two roster spots up for grabs at the position.

