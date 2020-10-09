Falcons-Panthers preview: Atlanta's defense in spotlight, has chance to define game

The Carolina Panthers are missing star running back Christian McCaffrey, but they are still a unit that no defense can afford to overlook.

That includes the Falcons, who appear on track to get some important defensive starters back for this game. Nevertheless, for a team searching for its first win of the season, Sunday's game could be defined by how well Atlanta's defense slows down Carolina's offense.

Even without McCaffrey, the Panthers have a number of other play-makers they can get the ball to. Robby Anderson has emerged as one of the top receivers through four games, and D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel offer a lot in the passing game as well. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady uses some of the fundamentals he learned while in New Orleans with Sean Payton, which has been consistently one of the best offenses in the NFL for nearly two decades.

"It's easy to see some of the similarities," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. "I think that's common, when you think about it, where somebody has a background in a certain spot. Knowing some of the concepts that have come up. Knowing some of the concepts that you've had a tough time with. Those are the ones that you generally look at. I would say, yeah, there's definitely a part of that that goes into their system that feels a lot of New Orleans' influence."

Learn more about the Panthers' improving offense and why it's been able to weather the absence of McCaffrey in this week's After Further Review.

Sitting at 0-4, the Falcons face their most important game of the year. In truth, each game from here on out will be the most important game, that's the size of the hole Atlanta is in. Matt Tabeek laid out Falcons' current situation plainly in this week's Beek's Bits, which breaks down a number of key storylines ahead of the game. "Here it is, folks: Forget talk of the next 12 games," Tabeek writes. "Forget talk of a division title. Forget talk about the playoffs. Forget about milestones and records, too. None of it matters right now. No, the only thing that matters for these Falcons is Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons must have this one. Yes, it's a must-win game. Not only is it another conference game, it's a division game. Normally I'd say every game is important, but this one is really important. A win Sunday gets Atlanta right back into things, believe it or not. The Saints and Panthers are 2-2. The Bucs are 3-2. A 1-4 record isn't great, but it's a giant step in the right direction."

