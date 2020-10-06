Podcast: What to make of Falcons 0-4 start, plus the time Reggie White almost ended Dave Archer

Derek Rackley, Dave Archer and D.J. Shockley discuss Falcons' rough start and what it will take to get back on track against the Panthers

Oct 06, 2020 at 05:22 PM
The start to the 2020 season has been anything but ideal for the Falcons. They've lost four straight games, squandered sizeable leads in two of those contests and on Monday night, Aaron Rodgers shredded their injury-riddled secondary.

The Falcons (0-4), still seeking their first win of the season, now head into Week 5 preparing to play division foe Carolina (2-2) next.

In this week's episode of Falcons Audible podcast presented by AT&T, Derek Rackley, Dave Archer and D.J. Shockley discuss and provide their answers for the Falcons' rough start, and what it will take to get back on track against the Panthers on Sunday.

Here are some of the timestamps of highlights from the podcast:

1:40 - First thoughts on the Falcons loss to the Packers

3:25 - Derek, DJ and Dave pick their biggest surprises of the 0-4 start in 2020

6:50 - Archer compares the Falcons season to going to the dentist every Sunday

9:40 - A silver lining is found for the Falcons

10:11 - Shock breaks down some of the communication issues impacting the Falcons defense

13:40 - Reggie White almost killed Dave Archer once

18:00 - Derek Rackley tells the story of the Falcons 2004 playoff game that the Rams couldn't figure out

22:30 - DJ Shockley has to pick between Brady and the Bucs, or Brees and the Saints.

23:31 - Archer disagrees and takes the Saints.

24:20 - Rackley breaks the tie and takes the ...

About Falcons Audible

Falcons Audible presented by AT&T is a weekly podcast produced on Tuesdays. Each week, host Derek Rackley and former Falcons quarterbacks Dave Archer and DJ Shockley will talk about the Falcons, the NFC South and the biggest storylines around the NFL.

More than a breakdown of the past game, Derek, Dave and DJ will share stories, provide their takes on the biggest storylines, and talk about the mean for the weeks ahead. Each episode will last 25-30 minutes.

