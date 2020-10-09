Falcons injury report: Julio Jones questionable vs. Panthers

The Falcons are in big need of a win on Sunday, and having Julio Jones on the sidelines won't help things in that regard. On the flip side, it appears a lot of starters are set to return to action, including safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen, which should help out a secondary that has been hit hard by injuries. Rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell also figures to be back on the field Sunday. Having Jones out would be a big blow, but, on the whole, the Falcons seem to be getting somewhat healthy.