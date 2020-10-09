Falcons injury report: Julio Jones questionable vs. Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons will head into Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers with Julio Jones listed as questionable. In addition to Jones, rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins has been ruled out due to a concussion.
Jones missed the second half of Atlanta's game against Green Bay after re-aggravating his hamstring. He was unable to practice throughout the week, and the coaching staff was keeping a close eye on him. On the Panthers' side, cornerback Eli Apple has been ruled out for the game, so if Jones is able to go, he'd face a depleted Carolina secondary.
Here is the Falcons' full injury report from Friday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game status
|TE Jaeden Graham
|Shoulder
|Full participation
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|K Younghoe Koo
|Right groin
|Full participation
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|S Keanu Neal
|Hamstring
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|N/A
|WR Calvin Ridley
|Thigh/knee
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|N/A
|S Ricardo Allen
|Elbow
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|N/A
|LB Foye Oluokun
|Oblique
|Limited participation
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|DT Marlon Davidson
|Knee
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|N/A
|DT Grady Jarrett
|Hip
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|N/A
|DE Takk McKinley
|Groin
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|N/A
|WR Julio Jones
|Hamstring
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Questionable
|S Jaylinn Hawkins
|Concussion
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Out
|C Alex Mack
|Rest
|N/A
|Did not participate
|N/A
|N/A
|RB Todd Gurley
|Rest
|N/A
|N/A
|Did not participate
|N/A
|G James Carpenter
|Rest
|N/A
|N/A
|Did not participate
|N/A
Here's the Panthers' full injury report from Friday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game status
|CB Eli Apple
|Hamstring
|Limited participation
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Out
|CB Donte Jackson
|Toe
|Limited participation
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|TE Chris Manhertz
|Ankle
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|OT Russell Okung
|Groin
|Limited participation
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|S Juston Burris
|Ankle
|Full participation
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|G Dennis Daley
|Ankle
|Full participation
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|OT Greg Little
|Ankle
|Full participation
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|C Matt Paradis
|Finger
|Full participation
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|DT Kawann Short
|Foot
|Full participation
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|DE Stephen Weatherly
|Knee
|Full participation
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|TE Colin Thompson
|Hip
|N/A
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
What it means
The Falcons are in big need of a win on Sunday, and having Julio Jones on the sidelines won't help things in that regard. On the flip side, it appears a lot of starters are set to return to action, including safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen, which should help out a secondary that has been hit hard by injuries. Rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell also figures to be back on the field Sunday. Having Jones out would be a big blow, but, on the whole, the Falcons seem to be getting somewhat healthy.
