Falcons injury report: Julio Jones questionable vs. Panthers

The Falcons' star receiver is questionable for Sunday's game

Oct 09, 2020 at 03:09 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20201005_ATLatGB_CK3_9049

The Atlanta Falcons will head into Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers with Julio Jones listed as questionable. In addition to Jones, rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins has been ruled out due to a concussion.

RELATED CONTENT

Jones missed the second half of Atlanta's game against Green Bay after re-aggravating his hamstring. He was unable to practice throughout the week, and the coaching staff was keeping a close eye on him. On the Panthers' side, cornerback Eli Apple has been ruled out for the game, so if Jones is able to go, he'd face a depleted Carolina secondary.

Here is the Falcons' full injury report from Friday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status
TE Jaeden Graham Shoulder Full participation Full participation Full participation N/A
K Younghoe Koo Right groin Full participation Full participation Full participation N/A
S Keanu Neal Hamstring Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A
WR Calvin Ridley Thigh/knee Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A
S Ricardo Allen Elbow Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A
LB Foye Oluokun Oblique Limited participation Full participation Full participation N/A
DT Marlon Davidson Knee Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A
DT Grady Jarrett Hip Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A
DE Takk McKinley Groin Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A
WR Julio Jones Hamstring Did not participate Did not participate Did not participate Questionable
S Jaylinn Hawkins Concussion Did not participate Did not participate Did not participate Out
C Alex Mack Rest N/A Did not participate N/A N/A
RB Todd Gurley Rest N/A N/A Did not participate N/A
G James Carpenter Rest N/A N/A Did not participate N/A

Here's the Panthers' full injury report from Friday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status
CB Eli Apple Hamstring Limited participation Did not participate Did not participate Out
CB Donte Jackson Toe Limited participation Full participation Full participation N/A
TE Chris Manhertz Ankle Limited participation Limited participation Full participation N/A
OT Russell Okung Groin Limited participation Full participation Full participation N/A
S Juston Burris Ankle Full participation Full participation Full participation N/A
G Dennis Daley Ankle Full participation Full participation Full participation N/A
OT Greg Little Ankle Full participation Full participation Full participation N/A
C Matt Paradis Finger Full participation Full participation Full participation N/A
DT Kawann Short Foot Full participation Full participation Full participation N/A
DE Stephen Weatherly Knee Full participation N/A N/A N/A
TE Colin Thompson Hip N/A Full participation Full participation N/A

What it means

The Falcons are in big need of a win on Sunday, and having Julio Jones on the sidelines won't help things in that regard. On the flip side, it appears a lot of starters are set to return to action, including safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen, which should help out a secondary that has been hit hard by injuries. Rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell also figures to be back on the field Sunday. Having Jones out would be a big blow, but, on the whole, the Falcons seem to be getting somewhat healthy.

Through the Years | Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons will face the Carolina Panthers in Weeks 5 and 8 of the 2020 NFL season. Take a look back some of the history of the matchup vs. Carolina.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 17, 2019.
1 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 17, 2019.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.
2 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.
3 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 12, 2010.
4 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 12, 2010.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 17, 2019.
5 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 17, 2019.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 17, 2019.
6 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 17, 2019.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 12, 2010.
7 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 12, 2010.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.
8 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 12, 2010.
9 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 12, 2010.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 12, 2010.
10 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 12, 2010.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.
11 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 12, 2010.
12 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 12, 2010.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.
13 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.
14 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.
15 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 17, 2019.
16 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 17, 2019.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.
17 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.
18 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on December 14, 2015.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.
19 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.
20 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.
21 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.
22 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.
23 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 17, 2019.
24 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 17, 2019.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.
25 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.
26 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 5, 2017.

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 17, 2019.
27 / 27

Images from the match up between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on November 17, 2019.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones held out for second straight practice

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said the team would continue to take things easy with Jones and hoped to have a better idea regarding his status on Friday
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones does not practice

The Atlanta Falcons are banged up coming out of their primetime matchup against the Green Bay Packers
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley questionable; Takk McKinley out

Already down three players for Monday's game, the Falcons will add defensive end Takk McKinley to the list of players who are out
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones limited for second day

The Falcons' injury report from Thursday's practice is long and filled with key players
news

Falcons injury report: Calvin Ridley, Grady Jarrett miss practice

The Falcons' injury report from Thursday's practice is long and filled with key players
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Dante Fowler among five starters questionable for Bears game

After ruling out Ricardo Allen and Kendall Sheffield for Sunday, the Falcons head into the weekend with five starters listed as questionable
news

Falcons injury report: Foye Oluokun, Damontae Kazee show signs of improvement

After missing Wednesday's practice, Oluokun and Kazee took a step forward and practiced in a limited fashion on Thursday
news

Falcons injury report: Nine players held out of practice

Julio Jones and Dante Fowler were among the nine Falcons veterans held out of Wednesday's practice
news

Falcons injury report: Jake Matthews questionable vs. Cowboys

For the second week in a row, cornerback Kendall Sheffield has been ruled out for the game
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones limited in practice 

The Falcons had a decent number of players who practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday
news

Falcons injury report: Jake Matthews, Kendall Sheffield held out of practice

The Atlanta Falcons began preparations for their Week 2 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday, but three players were not among those suited up

Top News

Beek's Bits: Biggest game of the year for Falcons, a prediction, my NFC South picks

These six stats from Falcons' first four games are very telling

Brock Huard of FOX Sports: Hayden Hurst is fast, defense looks confused, Deion Jones must set tone, more

Who will win, Panthers or Falcons? Experts' picks

Advertising