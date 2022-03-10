Falcons mock NFL draft roundup: Kyle Hamilton, Kayvon Thibodeaux among top prospects linked to Falcons at No. 8

ESPN has Falcons going with WR Drake London after Calvin Ridley news

Mar 10, 2022 at 09:56 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

af_22_draft_mock-draft_roundup__16x9_6

Editor's Note: We'll track prospects the Falcons are projected to take during the 2022 NFL Draft, especially the No. 8 overall selection. You can see predicted picks from respected sources all in one spot, on this Falcons Mock Draft roundup, which will be published every Wednesday through the NFL Draft.

We've got some heavy hitters putting out NFL mock drafts this week, which isn't a shock considering the combine just ended, Whether teams really think all that different about prospects remains an unknown, but there was plenty of information circulating during a week at the NFL Combine to shake things up.

That's what we've seen in this round of mocks, with talent that seemed destined for the top 5 now slipping into the Falcons range, with some expected to go lower now super high.

Take Travon Walker for example. He had an unreal combine which saw him surge up mock draft boards, including mine. I have him going No. 8 to the Falcons, but The Athletic's Dane Brugler now think's he'll go at No. 3. I mean, what?!? Derek Stingley has been regularly pushed outside the top 10. Wild times with the mocks, man. Let's take a look at who top analysts have attached to the Falcons at No. 8:

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

  • Date: March 8
  • Falcons pick: No.8
  • Selection: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Analysis: "Last year in his first draft as the Falcons' general manager, Terry Fontenot stuck to the best-player-available strategy and drafted Kyle Pitts, which was an immediate home run for the Falcons' offense. If Fontenot follows the same philosophy this year, Hamilton's athleticism, intelligence and versatility could be too enticing to pass up. A wide receiver like Ohio State's Garrett Wilson also makes a lot of sense here, especially with the recent Calvin Ridley news."

Falcons pick: No. 43

Selection: EDGE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

Falcons pick: No. 58 (va Tennessee)

Selection: WR Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

Todd McShay, ESPN

  • Date: March 9
  • Falcons pick: No.8
  • Selection: WR Drake London, USC

Analysis: "Eight Falcons players caught at least 10 passes last season, but only two of them -- tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Mike Davis -- are expected to be in uniform for Atlanta in 2022, after receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended on Monday for betting on games. A team has used top-10 picks on pass-catchers in back-to-back drafts three times since 1967, but there might not be another team in the NFL more in need of a top-tier receiver right now. London plays outside and in the slot, threatens vertically and can make plays over the middle. He played in only eight games last season (right ankle fracture), but he had at least 130 receiving yards in six of them."

Lance Zierlein, The Athletic

  • Date: March 8
  • Falcons pick: No.8
  • Selection: EDGE Kayon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Analysis: "Hard to imagine the Falcons passing on a player with such immense upside at a position of desperate need."

Jason McIntyre, FOX Sports

  • Date: March 10
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Analysis: "Hamilton is a Day 1 starter and an impact player, but safety is not a premium position, especially for all these bad teams at the top of the draft. He's great value in the 10-20 range, but taking him in the top five carries some risk."

Mel Kiper, ESPN

  • Date: March 1
  • Falcons pick: No. 8
  • Selection: CB Ahmad "Sauce" Garnder

Analysis: I'm going to stick with the same position for the Falcons at No. 8 but switch the prospect. Gardner is rising since the second half of the season and has a great shot at being the top corner in April's draft. He allowed just eight catches for 60 yards in 13 games.

Why Gardner over Derek Stingley Jr.? NFL scouts just haven't seen Stingley playing to his 2019 level over the past two seasons. He has a high ceiling, but he played in just three games in 2021 and was so-so in 2020. Stingley won't work out at the combine, but he will have a chance to rise again if he puts up excellent testing numbers at his pro day. Gardner is a safer prospect at this point. This also is a spot to watch for an edge rusher, and the Falcons have an extra second-round pick because of the Julio Jones trade with Tennessee.

Ryan Wilson, CBSsports

  • Date: March 9
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: QB Malik Willis

Analysis: "We've been upfront about Willis. We have a second-round grade on him based on his body of work in college, but that doesn't mean teams looking for a quarterback won't take one a round or so before they should. In Atlanta, it's best-case scenario for Willis because he'll spend the year sitting behind Matt Ryan, and in 2023, Arthur Smith will have his next franchise QB, one who does just about everything you want in a modern-day signal caller."

Sights from the 2022 NFL Combine

We take a look at the action in Indy at the 2022 NFL Combine.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot speaks at a press conference on Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
1 / 47

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot speaks at a press conference on Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2022 National Football League
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (29) poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
2 / 47

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (29) poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2022 Todd Rosenberg
Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks (05) runs with 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
3 / 47

Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks (05) runs with 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot speaks at a press conference on Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
4 / 47

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot speaks at a press conference on Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2022 National Football League
Crown Plaza Window signage at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)
5 / 47

Crown Plaza Window signage at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)
6 / 47

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)

Logan Bowles/A2022
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)
7 / 47

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)

Logan Bowles/A2022
USC wide receiver Drake London (16), Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (21), Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (38), and Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson (39) watch a video on a phone during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
8 / 47

USC wide receiver Drake London (16), Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (21), Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (38), and Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson (39) watch a video on a phone during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2022 Kevin Sabitus
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (38) poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
9 / 47

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (38) poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2022 Todd Rosenberg
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)
10 / 47

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)

Logan Bowles/A2022
Street pole banners at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)
11 / 47

Street pole banners at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (21) smiles during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
12 / 47

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (21) smiles during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2022 Aaron Doster
Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks (05) poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
13 / 47

Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks (05) poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2022 Todd Rosenberg
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (02) poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
14 / 47

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (02) poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2022 Todd Rosenberg
USC wide receiver Drake London (16) poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
15 / 47

USC wide receiver Drake London (16) poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2022 Todd Rosenberg
Iowa State running back Breece Hall poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
16 / 47

Iowa State running back Breece Hall poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2022 Todd Rosenberg
Oregon State tight end Teagan Quitoriano works out at the bench press during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, Mar. 3, 2022 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
17 / 47

Oregon State tight end Teagan Quitoriano works out at the bench press during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, Mar. 3, 2022 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Decor at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Steve Luciano/AP Images for NFL)
18 / 47

Decor at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Steve Luciano/AP Images for NFL)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Prospects cheer on a player during the bench press during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, Mar. 3, 2022 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
19 / 47

Prospects cheer on a player during the bench press during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, Mar. 3, 2022 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Decor at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Steve Luciano/AP Images for NFL)
20 / 47

Decor at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Steve Luciano/AP Images for NFL)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Prospects cheer on Tulsa wide out Josh Johnson at the bench press during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, Mar. 3, 2022 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
21 / 47

Prospects cheer on Tulsa wide out Josh Johnson at the bench press during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, Mar. 3, 2022 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)
22 / 47

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)

Logan Bowles/A2022
Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (11) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
23 / 47

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (11) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (21) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
24 / 47

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (21) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (21) poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
25 / 47

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (21) poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2022 Todd Rosenberg
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (21) runs a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
26 / 47

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (21) runs a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (11) poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
27 / 47

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (11) poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2022 Todd Rosenberg
Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks (05) reaches for the ball during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
28 / 47

Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks (05) reaches for the ball during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2022 Kevin Sabitus
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (16) poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
29 / 47

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (16) poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2022 Todd Rosenberg
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (16) throws during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
30 / 47

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (16) throws during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2022 Aaron Doster
Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (11) throws during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
31 / 47

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (11) throws during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2022 Aaron Doster
USC wide receiver Drake London (16) makes a catch during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
32 / 47

USC wide receiver Drake London (16) makes a catch during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2022 Aaron Doster
Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (48) runs a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
33 / 47

Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (48) runs a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2022 Aaron Doster
Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)
34 / 47

Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)

Logan Bowles/A2022
NFL Network's DeAngelo Hall speaks to the defensive backs during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Sunday, March 6, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
35 / 47

NFL Network's DeAngelo Hall speaks to the defensive backs during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Sunday, March 6, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2022 Aaron Doster
Iowa State running back Breece Hall poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
36 / 47

Iowa State running back Breece Hall poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2022 Todd Rosenberg
A detailed view of the 'NFL Combine' logo during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
37 / 47

A detailed view of the 'NFL Combine' logo during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2022 Kevin Sabitus
A detailed view of the broad jump measuring board during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
38 / 47

A detailed view of the broad jump measuring board during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2022 Aaron Doster
Cincinnati defensive back Sauce Gardner (14) poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
39 / 47

Cincinnati defensive back Sauce Gardner (14) poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2022 Todd Rosenberg
A general view of Lucas Oil Stadium during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
40 / 47

A general view of Lucas Oil Stadium during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2022 Kevin Sabitus
A detailed view of Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams's (37) tattoos during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
41 / 47

A detailed view of Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams's (37) tattoos during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2022 Kevin Sabitus
Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (05) poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
42 / 47

Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (05) poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2022 Todd Rosenberg
Cincinnati defensive back Sauce Gardner (14) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Brooke Sutton/NFL)
43 / 47

Cincinnati defensive back Sauce Gardner (14) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Brooke Sutton/NFL)

Brooke Sutton/2022 National Football League
Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (48) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
44 / 47

Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (48) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2022 Aaron Doster
Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (05) runs a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
45 / 47

Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (05) runs a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2022 Kevin Sabitus
A detailed view of the NFL network desk during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
46 / 47

A detailed view of the NFL network desk during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2022 Kevin Sabitus
LSU defensive back Derek Stingley Jr (28) for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
47 / 47

LSU defensive back Derek Stingley Jr (28) for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2022 Todd Rosenberg
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Vinnie Iver, Sporting News

  • Date: March 9
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Analysis: "The Falcons have found a gem at cornerback in A.J. Terrell but could use another dynamic playmaker for the back end of Dean Pees' 3-4 pressure defense. They also will be ready to land Hamilton, but either way they should be ecstatic to upgrade their secondary with a can't-miss well-rounded player."

  • Falcons pick: No. 43 overall
  • Selection: DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

Analysis: The Falcons need some more backfield disruption next to Grady Jarrett and this would be a good follow-up pick for Pees to make the front stronger and nastier inside. Winfrey rose up boards during the Senior Bowl to settle as a high second-rounder.

  • Falcons pick: No. 58 overall
  • Selection: WR George Pickens, Georgia

Analysis: The Falcons already got Stingley at corner and Winfrey for defensive tackle in this draft, so it's time they use the pick from Julio Jones trade on some offensive help for Arthur Smith. The team makes it a three-Dawg run by landing Pickens, who can be a steal if he can shake off injuries because he's a size-speed-physicality prospect in the Jones' vein.

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

  • Date: March 1
  • Falcons pick: No. 8
  • Selection: CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

Analysis:The long, rangy cover corner could form an impressive lockdown combination with A.J. Terrell on the island.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

  • Date: Feb. 22
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Analysis: "Thibodeaux is a true wild card in this draft. I could see him going anywhere from No. 2 overall to outside of the top 10. Atlanta has a HUGE need for pass-rush help."

Chad Reuter, NFL.com (Three-round mock)

  • Date: Feb.15
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: LB David Ojabo, Michigan

Analysis: "Ojabo is just scratching the surface of his potential as a pass rusher, but he's not so raw that he can't make an impact as a rookie."

Falcons pick: No. 43 overall

  • Selection: WR Justyn Ross, Clemson

Falcons Pick: No. 58 overall

  • Selection: QB Carson Strong, Nevada

Falcons Pick: No. 74 overall

  • Selection: RB Jerome Ford, Cincinatti

#

af_22_2022-season-ticket-tile_ticket-page_kyle-pitts

2022 Season Tickets Now Available!

  • Our Longest & Most Flexible Ticket Payments
  • Instant Member Benefit Access
  • Best Available Seat Locations

Related Content

news

2022 Pro Day Tracker: Updating schedule, NFL Draft prospect performances, Falcons visits and their draft history

Your one-stop shop for information on Falcons activity and how prospects fare at this year's college pro days
news

Does Calvin Ridley news change Falcons offseason plan? -- Question of the Week

Scott, Tori and Kris discuss how it could impact Russell Gage, free agency and taking a receiver at No. 8 overall
news

Behind the Scenes: Inside Kyle Smith's busy schedule at the NFL Combine

Falcons VP of player personnel details his experience during one of the league's craziest weeks
news

Analyzing the state of the Falcons wide receiving core following Calvin Ridley's suspension

The NFL announced Monday that Ridley would be suspended for at least the 2022 season for violating the league's gambling policy. 
news

What Calvin Ridley's suspension means for the Falcons salary cap situation

Ridley's fifth-year option was picked up prior to the 2021 season
news

Calvin Ridley suspended for violating NFL gambling policy

League states Ridley bet on games during 2021 NFL season, after being placed on NFI list
news

Jordan Davis, Travon Walker turn heads, Sauce Gardner increases stock: Prospect roundup

Edge rushers, defensive tackles, and cornerbacks took the field for the final two days of the 2022 NFL Combine. Derek Stingley Jr. will wait until pro day for on-field workouts.
news

NFL Mock Draft: Broncos trade for Aaron Rodgers, Falcons secure Georgia defender

Alabama OL Evan Neal goes No. 1 to Jacksonville, four Bulldogs go in first round
news

Breece Hall, Kenny Walker cement themselves atop running back class: Prospect Roundup 

UGA running back James Cook beats brother (Vikings running back) Dalvin Cook's 40-yard dash time on second day of on-field workouts. 
news

Seen and heard at NFL Combine: Malik Willis' good deed, Alec Lindstrom's hope for a family front, radio silence on Calvin Ridley

Random news and notes from this week's trip to NFL Combine
news

Malik Willis, Chris Olave, top players linked to Falcons impress at 2022 NFL Combine: Prospect Roundup

Treylon Burks, Calvin Austin III, Garrett Wilson, Desmond Ridder shine on first day of combine workouts.

Top News

Falcons mock NFL draft roundup: Kyle Hamilton, Kayvon Thibodeaux among top prospects linked to Falcons at No. 8

2022 Pro Day Tracker: Updating schedule, NFL Draft prospect performances, Falcons visits and their draft history

Making an Entrance | Best of Player Introductions

Does Calvin Ridley news change Falcons offseason plan? -- Question of the Week

Advertising