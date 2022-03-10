Falcons mock NFL draft roundup: Kyle Hamilton, Kayvon Thibodeaux among top prospects linked to Falcons at No. 8

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Date: March 8

March 8 Falcons pick: No.8

No.8 Selection: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Analysis: "Last year in his first draft as the Falcons' general manager, Terry Fontenot stuck to the best-player-available strategy and drafted Kyle Pitts, which was an immediate home run for the Falcons' offense. If Fontenot follows the same philosophy this year, Hamilton's athleticism, intelligence and versatility could be too enticing to pass up. A wide receiver like Ohio State's Garrett Wilson also makes a lot of sense here, especially with the recent Calvin Ridley news."

Falcons pick: No. 43

Selection: EDGE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

Falcons pick: No. 58 (va Tennessee)

Selection: WR Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

Todd McShay, ESPN

Date: March 9

March 9 Falcons pick: No.8

No.8 Selection: WR Drake London, USC

Analysis: "Eight Falcons players caught at least 10 passes last season, but only two of them -- tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Mike Davis -- are expected to be in uniform for Atlanta in 2022, after receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended on Monday for betting on games. A team has used top-10 picks on pass-catchers in back-to-back drafts three times since 1967, but there might not be another team in the NFL more in need of a top-tier receiver right now. London plays outside and in the slot, threatens vertically and can make plays over the middle. He played in only eight games last season (right ankle fracture), but he had at least 130 receiving yards in six of them."

Lance Zierlein, The Athletic

Date: March 8

March 8 Falcons pick: No.8

No.8 Selection: EDGE Kayon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Analysis: "Hard to imagine the Falcons passing on a player with such immense upside at a position of desperate need."

Jason McIntyre, FOX Sports

Date: March 10

March 10 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Analysis: "Hamilton is a Day 1 starter and an impact player, but safety is not a premium position, especially for all these bad teams at the top of the draft. He's great value in the 10-20 range, but taking him in the top five carries some risk."

Mel Kiper, ESPN

Date: March 1

March 1 Falcons pick: No. 8

No. 8 Selection: CB Ahmad "Sauce" Garnder

Analysis: I'm going to stick with the same position for the Falcons at No. 8 but switch the prospect. Gardner is rising since the second half of the season and has a great shot at being the top corner in April's draft. He allowed just eight catches for 60 yards in 13 games.

Why Gardner over Derek Stingley Jr.? NFL scouts just haven't seen Stingley playing to his 2019 level over the past two seasons. He has a high ceiling, but he played in just three games in 2021 and was so-so in 2020. Stingley won't work out at the combine, but he will have a chance to rise again if he puts up excellent testing numbers at his pro day. Gardner is a safer prospect at this point. This also is a spot to watch for an edge rusher, and the Falcons have an extra second-round pick because of the Julio Jones trade with Tennessee.

Ryan Wilson, CBSsports

Date: March 9

March 9 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: QB Malik Willis