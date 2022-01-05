Falcons injury report: Updating status of Kyle Pitts, Fabian Moreau as Saints practice prep begins

Qadree Ollison did not participate on Wednesday; Frank Darby was limited

Jan 05, 2022 at 03:44 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

injury.report.1.5

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was not involved in Wednesday's practice, per a participation report issued by the team.

The rookie Pro Bowler suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of Sunday's loss to Buffalo and wasn't able to continue beyond the first offensive series of the third quarter.

Head coach Arthur Smith said in a pre-practice press conference that, at this stage, he wasn't ready to rule anyone out of Sunday's home game against New Orleans.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Falcons certainly hope to get Pitts back in time for the regular-season finale. Pitts plays a massive role in the Falcons offense and, in addition, the Saints game would provide an opportunity to break the all-time record for receiving yards by a rookie tight end. He's within striking distance of a mark Mike Ditka set in 1961.

In other injury-related news, Fabian Moreau was a full participant Wednesday after missing the last practice week and the Week 17 loss to Buffalo with a ribs injury.

Running back Qadree Ollison missed Wednesday's session with a quadriceps injury suffered during the Bills game. Frank Darby was limited with a shoulder issue.

Check out the full injury report, right here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/

AF_Logo_Final-Whistle-Podcast_RGB

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Join Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim as they breakdown the latest Atlanta Falcons game action and what it means for the team's success.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Fabian Moreau receives injury designation for Bills game

The veteran starting cornerback still has a chance to play Buffalo
news

Falcons injury report: Updating Fabian Moreau's participation level as Bills practice week progresses

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status Fabian Moreau of as Bills practice week begins

news

Falcons injury report: Tajae Sharpe's injury designation vs. Lions revealed

Veteran receiver formally considered doubtful to play Detroit
news

Falcons injury report: New updates for Deion Jones, Marlon Davidson as Week 16 prep continues

Falcons have placed Marlon Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Tajae Sharpe, Deion Jones and others as Lions practice week begins

news

Falcons injury report: Door remains open for Dante Fowler to play 49ers in NFL Week 15

Edge rusher returns to practice, formally considered questionable
news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Dante Fowler, others, as 49ers practice week progresses

Hayden Hurst was a full participant in Thursday's Falcons practice
news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Dante Fowler, Hayden Hurst as 49ers practice week begins

Richie Grant, Ade Ogundeji full participants after missing Panthers game
news

Falcons injury report: Rookie defenders questionable heading into NFL Week 14 contest vs. Carolina Panthers

Fabian Moreau didn't receive designation, will play crucial road contest. 
news

Falcons injury report: Status changes for Ade Ogundeji, Richie Grant, Fabian Moreau as Panthers practice week progresses

Lee Smith given a veteran rest day

Top News

Analyzing the Falcons offensive evolution in 2021

'Why not finish my career here?': Cordarrelle Patterson on free agency, career-best season

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Kyle Pitts, Fabian Moreau as Saints practice prep begins

Bair Mail: On future of Falcons running backs, helping the pass rush, free agency needs, Calvin Ridley and trading up in NFL Draft

Advertising