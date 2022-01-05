Falcons injury report: Updating status of Kyle Pitts, Fabian Moreau as Saints practice prep begins

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was not involved in Wednesday's practice, per a participation report issued by the team.
The rookie Pro Bowler suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of Sunday's loss to Buffalo and wasn't able to continue beyond the first offensive series of the third quarter.
Head coach Arthur Smith said in a pre-practice press conference that, at this stage, he wasn't ready to rule anyone out of Sunday's home game against New Orleans.
The Falcons certainly hope to get Pitts back in time for the regular-season finale. Pitts plays a massive role in the Falcons offense and, in addition, the Saints game would provide an opportunity to break the all-time record for receiving yards by a rookie tight end. He's within striking distance of a mark Mike Ditka set in 1961.
In other injury-related news, Fabian Moreau was a full participant Wednesday after missing the last practice week and the Week 17 loss to Buffalo with a ribs injury.
Running back Qadree Ollison missed Wednesday's session with a quadriceps injury suffered during the Bills game. Frank Darby was limited with a shoulder issue.
