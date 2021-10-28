Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell increases practice activity ahead of Panthers game

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell was a full participant in Thursday's practice, a positive sign he'll suit up and play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
He was limited in Wednesday's work, but increased his involvement the next day during a workout conducted in the team's indoor practice facility.
Fellow cornerback Avery Williams has been a full participant all week and said after Thursday's session that he's feeling good. He seems poised to play again after a two-game absence. He'll be in the mix at slot cornerback, though coordinator Dean Pees intimated the Falcons could use several in that role.
He will resume his work as the primary punt returner as well, if fully cleared to play as expected.
