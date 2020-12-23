Falcons injury report: Julio Jones held out; Deion Jones, Keanu Neal limited

Four starters did not participate in Wednesday's practice, including All-Pro receiver Julio Jones

Dec 23, 2020 at 03:47 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Heading into a tough matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Falcons have a few key players getting healthier, but there are still a number of starters who were held out of practice to start the week.

Four starters did not participate in Wednesday's practice, including All-Pro receiver Julio Jones, who has missed the previous two games due to a hamstring injury that has plagued him throughout the season. Alongside Jones, cornerback Darqueze Dennard, center Alex Mack and guard James Carpenter also sat out practice. As they prepare to face the league's most explosive offense, the Falcons had some key defenders limited, including linebacker Deion Jones and safeties Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal.

Here is the Falcons' injury report from Wednesday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday
CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson Illness Full participation
TE Jaeden Graham Neck Full participation
DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner Elbow Full participation
S Keanu Neal Hamstring Limited participation
S Ricardo Allen Concussion Limited participation
LB Deion Jones Toe Limited participation
DE Steven Means Hand Limited participation
DT Marlon Davidson Knee Limited participation
WR Julio Jones Hamstring Did not participate
CB Darqueze Dennard Quad Did not participate
C Alex Mack Concussion Did not participate
G James Carpenter Groin Did not participate

What it means

Atlanta gave Tampa Bay all it could handle with a few starters missing last week, but Kansas City presents an entirely different challenge, altogether. If this game turns into a shootout, the Falcons will want to have Jones, Mack and Carpenter on the field to give the offense a boost. The five defenders listed as limited on Wednesday could play a role in helping prevent that from happening, however. It's almost impossible to stop the Chiefs' offense, so the Falcons will want all hands on deck to help slow them down and keep pace.

