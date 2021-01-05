Falcons HC search: Five things to know about Eric Bieniemy

"Well, he's going to shoot it to you straight, you know, and guys don't have to wonder where they are with EB. I mean he has a way of connecting with guys and getting the most out of him and guys respect that. They respect that they know where they sit with him and know what the demands are. Those are going to be demands that's not only going to benefit that player, but it's going to benefit the organization. So definitely have strong leadership capabilities. I mean, EB is legitimate. Like I said, I've known him since 1996, I got nothing but respect for the guy." – Chiefs running backs coach Deland McCullough on what would make Bieniemy a great head coach.