Falcons HC search: Five things to know about Eric Bieniemy

The Atlanta Falcons are conducting a thorough search to find their next head coach.

Team president and CEO Rich McKay is primarily overseeing the search and will consult trusted advisors before he and Falcons owner Arthur Blank reach a decision. It's unclear exactly how long this process will take, but there are already some candidates who have been linked to the Falcons.

As Atlanta continues to go about its search, we'll compile some of the more notable facts and information about each candidate reportedly in the running for the Falcons' opening.

Bieniemy
AP Photos

Eric Bieniemy

Current title: Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator

Key NFL roles

Bieniemy has spent the previous eight seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, the last three of which he's served as the team's offensive coordinator. One of the most discussed head coaching candidates entering this offseason, Bieniemy is seen as an attractive coach because of his ties with Andy Reid and the work he's done with Patrick Mahomes and arguably the best offense in the league over the previous three seasons. Prior to becoming offensive coordinator, Bieniemy was Kansas City's running backs coach and notably helped mentor Jamaal Charles, one of the NFL's top offensive weapons. Bieniemy also coached running backs with the Minnesota Vikings, helping Adrian Peterson become a dominant player, and worked with Maurice Jones-Drew while coaching at UCLA.

AP20307790194963
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

10 notable players coached

Kansas City Chiefs

  • QB Patrick Mahomes
  • TE Travis Kelce
  • WR Tyreek Hill
  • RB Jamaal Charles
  • RB Kareem Hunt
  • WR Sammy Watkins
  • WR Mecole Hardman

Minnesota Vikings

  • RB Adrian Peterson
  • RB Chester Taylor

UCLA

  • RB Maurice Jones-Drew

Overall team and unit success while in prominent role

Kansas City Chiefs (2018-20)

2020 team record: 14-2

  • Yards per game: 415.8 (NFL rank: 1)
  • Points per game: 29.6 (6)
  • Explosive plays: 125 (3)
  • First downs per game: 24.8 (1)
  • Offensive Pro Bowlers: 4 (QB Patrick Mahomes, WR Tyreek Hill, TE Travis Kelce, OT Eric Fisher)

2019 team record: 12-4 (Won Super Bowl)

  • Yards per game: 379.2 (6)
  • Points per game: 28.2 (5)
  • Explosive plays: 117 (13)
  • First downs per game: 21.9 (6)
  • Offensive Pro Bowlers: 4 (QB Patrick Mahomes, WR Tyreek Hill, TE Travis Kelce, WR Mecole Hardman)

2018 team record: 12-4 (Lost in conference championship)

  • Yards per game: 425.6 (1)
  • Points per game: 35.3 (1)
  • Explosive plays: 148 (1)
  • First downs per game: 24 (3)
  • Offensive Pro Bowlers: 6 (QB Patrick Mahomes, WR Tyreek Hill, TE Travis Kelce, OT Eric Fisher, OT Mitchell Schwartz, FB Anthony Sherman)

Notable coaches worked under

Kansas City Chiefs

  • Andy Reid – head coach
  • Matt Nagy – offensive coordinator
  • Brad Childress – offensive coordinator
  • Doug Pederson – offensive coordinator

Minnesota Vikings

  • Brad Childress – head coach
  • Leslie Frazer – interim head coach
  • Darrell Bevell – offensive coordinator

Telling quote

"Well, he's going to shoot it to you straight, you know, and guys don't have to wonder where they are with EB. I mean he has a way of connecting with guys and getting the most out of him and guys respect that. They respect that they know where they sit with him and know what the demands are. Those are going to be demands that's not only going to benefit that player, but it's going to benefit the organization. So definitely have strong leadership capabilities. I mean, EB is legitimate. Like I said, I've known him since 1996, I got nothing but respect for the guy." – Chiefs running backs coach Deland McCullough on what would make Bieniemy a great head coach.

