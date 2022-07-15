Falcons Building Blocks: Grady Jarrett in for the long haul

A year later, there's likely no bigger fan of Jarrett's than Pees.

"There wasn't anybody happier on this planet than me when he signed," Pees said this summer. "I really hope that he has the opportunity to be a Falcon forever. Being in Baltimore where Ray Lewis was the face of the franchise on defense, I think Grady is that to us. He's the perfect pro. He's everything you ask for as a coach in a player. The way he practices, the way he plays, everything. Having a guy like that with not only his talent but the type of man he is, it's so important to us and our unit. I couldn't be happier that he got that thing extended."

It may be a lengthy quote to read, but it is vitally important in this context, because it accurately describes what Jarrett is to this team and this organization. This quote speaks for itself.

This quote is why Jarrett is included in this list.

If you haven't noticed Jarrett's importance on this team, you haven't been paying attention.

With Jarrett here for the long haul, it's about getting him some help on this defensive front. The challenge for the Falcons in 2022 is now: OK, you've got him. Free him up.