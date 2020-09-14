Early Bird Report: What we learned from Falcons' Week 1 loss

Atlanta's 2020 season did not begin the way many had hoped it would, but the coaches and players contest that one game does not make a season. There were some bright moments and some not-so-bright moments in the Falcons' 38-25 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and plenty of teaching points.

In his three-subject review of Sunday's game, NFL.com writer Adam Maya chose to pick a rosier aspect of the Falcons' play to discuss. Although much of his production came when trailing, Matt Ryan had a noteworthy day, and it's what Maya decided to note.

"Matt Ryan is still good," Maya writes. "The 35-year-old QB did his part to keep the Falcons competitive. He completed 14 straight passes at one point in the second half, eclipsing John Elway for ninth place in all-time [passing yards] in the process. Ryan connected with Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage nine times apiece while going 37 of 54 for 450 yards and two touchdowns. His productivity just didn't translate into enough points, as Atlanta was inefficient on late downs and ultimately became one dimensional after a strong start from Todd Gurley."

The Falcons were forced to become a more one-dimensional offense after a two-point lead for Seattle quickly grew to a 16-point lead in the third quarter and then 19-point lead early in the fourth quarter. That led the Falcons to abandon the run game they so clearly wanted to establish in the first half and rely on Ryan and his plethora of weapons.