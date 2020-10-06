Early Bird Report: Too early for Falcons to make decision on Julio Jones

Now through the first quarter of the 2020 season, the Atlanta Falcons are still searching for their first win. After falling to the Green Bay Packers on "Monday Night Football" by the score of 30-16, the Falcons are focused on making sure the second four games don't look like the first.

If Atlanta is to have more success moving forward, it will need to get more production from the offense. While the Falcons were able to move the ball at times against the Packers, they didn't do so consistently or hit on many explosive plays. That side of the ball stuck out to Jelani Scott, who wrote about it in his game recap .

"It was an all-sizzle-no-steak kind of day for a Falcons offense that statistically ranks among the NFL's best," Scott writes. "Todd Gurley (16/57/2) and wideout Olamide Zaccheaus (8/86) managed solid outings, but that was about it. After punting on their first two drives, the Falcons (0-4) strung together a 20-play, 94-yard drive that started on their 1-yard line … and it ended with a field goal. Matt Ryan was decent (28-of-39), but the bulk of his 285 yards came on drives that concluded with punts or a turnover on downs. Questionable designations shrouded Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley entering the night, but both took the field with the intention of making an impact. Neither would make a dent in this one. Ridley was held without a catch (five targets) for the first time since his debut in 2018. As for Jones (4/32), his night ended after he re-aggravated his hamstring injury and didn't play in the second half."