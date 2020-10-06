Todd Gurley on Falcons 0-4 start: Something has to give

Todd Gurley reacts to Atlanta's 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers saying the Falcons need to turn it up a notch 

Oct 06, 2020 at 01:41 AM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

An animated Todd Gurley spoke following the Atlanta Falcons 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers late Monday night. When asked how he and his team can move forward, Gurley responded with an honest, direct answer.

"We just have to turn it up a notch, we have to make something happen," Gurley said.  "Something has to give. Don't know who on the team has to step up tremendously but a lot of people are definitely going to have to do that."

Sitting at 0-4 with all of their NFC South games in front of them, the Falcons have a chance to turn their season only if they can take care of business in the division. Fortunately for the Falcons, the opportunity to do just comes this week. Atlanta hosts the Carolina Panthers (2-2) on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

But as Gurley said, it'll take a full team effort for four quarters. The Falcons' offense was held to three points in the first half of Monday's contest against the Packers. Quarterback Matt Ryan said he didn't think his unit got into a rhythm early and it showed. Ryan threw for 289 yards but was held out of the end zone. Both of Atlanta's touchdowns came from Gurley who finished the night with 57 yards on 16 carries.

Wide receiver Julio Jones was ruled out to return to the game at halftime with a hamstring injury and Calvin Ridley was held to zero catches on the night after three consecutive weeks with over 100 receiving yards. Olamide Zaccheaus led the Falcons in the passing attack with eight catches for 86 yards.

Defensively, the Falcons gave up 315 passing yards to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers and 88 yards on the ground. Rodgers completed 27 of 33 passes and threw for four touchdowns, three of which went to tight end Robert Tonyan. Running back Aaron Jones rushed for 71 yards on 15 carries.

Gurley said it'll be imperative for the Falcons to have a sense of urgency this week while also remembering to take it one game at a time.

"Nobody is going out there to lose on purpose," Gurley said. "Whatever we're doing isn't enough. We just have to do more, just strain a little bit more. When I [say] turn it up a notch, let's just start off with getting one win and taking it week by week."

