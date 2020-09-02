Early Bird Report: PFF ranks Falcons offense outside of top 10

Falcons' rookie Davidson could miss season opener

Among the information provided by Dan Quinn during his Tuesday press conference was an update on the health status of rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, who missed much of training camp with a knee strain. While Quinn isn't worried about the missed time affecting Davidson's understanding of the team's playbook and his assignments, the time off the field could impact his conditioning and game-readiness. With the season-opener quickly approaching, D. Orlando Ledbetter wrote for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Davidson could be in jeopardy of missing it.

"Not concerned from certainly a learning standpoint because this guy really gets the football part of it," Quinn said. "The conditioning part, he's pushing it. But now, just the flow of it and getting into it. We're excited to get him back on the field and that's coming soon. So, for us, knowing that he's pushing it and getting there ... for game conditioning, it will take a few weeks to get into the right space for sure."

Three traits Hawkins looks to bring to the Falcons

Falcons rookie Jaylinn Hawkins had a knack for making big plays as a safety at California, and he's got some specific qualities he brings with him to Atlanta. He detailed what those were while talking with the media on Tuesday, and Jason Butt elaborated on them further in a piece for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"Jaylinn Hawkins picked two talented safeties to emulate in Ed Reed and Sean Taylor," Butt writes. "When studying these players in his younger days, Hawkins noticed they played the game in similar ways.

"They were physical. They played with a lot of intelligence. They had a knack for intercepting passes.

"Hawkins, one of the Falcons' two fourth-round selections in this year's NFL draft, has tried to mold those aspects into his own playing style. When it comes to being physical, Hawkins said that's an element he's always wanted to be known for. In high school, Hawkins played receiver and enjoyed mixing it up with defensive backs. As a defender, landing hard hits is something he hopes to do in each possession."