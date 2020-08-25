Dirk Koetter explains how many touches Todd Gurley will get per game  

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter envisions running back Todd Gurley getting between 15 to 25 touches per game, he told ESPN's Vaughn McClure on Tuesday.

Gurley, 26, signed a one-year deal with the Falcons worth $5.5 million after being released by the Los Angeles Rams at the end of March.

"I think a minimum of 15 touches and a high of [25]," Koetter said. "But you've got to realize we've got a lot of guys that need touches. You're going to have 64 plays in a game on average on offense. Depending on where you're at in the season and wear and tear, I think the low is 15 and maybe the high end 25."

The Falcons have limited Gurley's workload during training camp so far giving the running back two scheduled off days thus far.

Questions surrounding the health of the 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year's knee resurfaced after Gurley's trainer, Travelle Gaines, confirmed to CBS Sports there is an arthritic component to his knee. When asked about how he planned to feature his new running back, Koetter said the Falcons would have to take a wait-and-see- approach.

"We've seen what he can do, his accolades speak for themselves," Koetter said. "We just have to see how healthy he is and how consistently he can do it. He can still do it, it's just a matter of how often can he do it?"

Gurley has rushed for more than 1,000 yards three times in his career (2015,2017-18) and led the league in yards from scrimmage in 2017 with 2,093 total yards. He also led the league in rushing touchdowns twice with 13 in 2017 and 17 in 2018. The dip in production came during the 2018-19 seasons when he rushed for 1,251 yards on 256 carries in 2018 and 857 yards on 223 carries in 2019. The former first-round pick was also featured less in the Rams' passing game last season, catching just 31 passes for 207 yards down 28 catches from 2018.