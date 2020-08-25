Dirk Koetter explains how many touches Todd Gurley will get per game  

Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter explains what Todd Gurley's workload will look like this season

Aug 25, 2020 at 05:35 PM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter envisions running back Todd Gurley getting between 15 to 25 touches per game, he told ESPN's Vaughn McClure on Tuesday.

Gurley, 26, signed a one-year deal with the Falcons worth $5.5 million after being released by the Los Angeles Rams at the end of March.

"I think a minimum of 15 touches and a high of [25]," Koetter said. "But you've got to realize we've got a lot of guys that need touches. You're going to have 64 plays in a game on average on offense. Depending on where you're at in the season and wear and tear, I think the low is 15 and maybe the high end 25."

The Falcons have limited Gurley's workload during training camp so far giving the running back two scheduled off days thus far.

Questions surrounding the health of the 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year's knee resurfaced after Gurley's trainer, Travelle Gaines, confirmed to CBS Sports there is an arthritic component to his knee. When asked about how he planned to feature his new running back, Koetter said the Falcons would have to take a wait-and-see- approach.

"We've seen what he can do, his accolades speak for themselves," Koetter said. "We just have to see how healthy he is and how consistently he can do it. He can still do it, it's just a matter of how often can he do it?"

Gurley has rushed for more than 1,000 yards three times in his career (2015,2017-18) and led the league in yards from scrimmage in 2017 with 2,093 total yards. He also led the league in rushing touchdowns twice with 13 in 2017 and 17 in 2018. The dip in production came during the 2018-19 seasons when he rushed for 1,251 yards on 256 carries in 2018 and 857 yards on 223 carries in 2019. The former first-round pick was also featured less in the Rams' passing game last season, catching just 31 passes for 207 yards down 28 catches from 2018.

The Falcons are hoping Gurley provides the spark the Falcons need in the run game after finishing 30th in the league with an average of 89.1 yards per game.

Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson look ready | Best images from Day 17

The Atlanta Falcons look strong at defensive tackle with veteran Grady Jarrett leading the way and rookie Marlon Davidson fitting right in. Take a look at the best images from Day 17 of AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 walk at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 43

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 walk at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 43

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 43

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 43

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 43

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 reaches for the ball as he is defended by cornerback AJ Terrell #24 and strong safety Damontae Kazee #27 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 43

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 reaches for the ball as he is defended by cornerback AJ Terrell #24 and strong safety Damontae Kazee #27 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defense celebrate after a play at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 43

Atlanta Falcons defense celebrate after a play at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 43

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 43

The Atlanta Falcons in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 43

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 celebrates at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 43

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 celebrates at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 defends wide receiver Julio Jones #11 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 43

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 defends wide receiver Julio Jones #11 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 43

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 43

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee #27 and running back Ito Smith #25 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 43

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee #27 and running back Ito Smith #25 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 43

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 43

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 yells out a play to his teammates at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 43

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 yells out a play to his teammates at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 43

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 43

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 43

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and the Atlanta Falcons run at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 43

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and the Atlanta Falcons run at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 43

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 43

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 drinks Gatorade at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 43

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 drinks Gatorade at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 and cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 smile and shake hands at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 43

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 and cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 smile and shake hands at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 43

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 43

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defense celebrate after a play at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 43

Atlanta Falcons defense celebrate after a play at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 raises his helmet to celebrate at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 43

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 raises his helmet to celebrate at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #14 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 43

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #14 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Sean Harlow #64 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 43

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Sean Harlow #64 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 defends quarterback Matt Ryan #2 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 43

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 defends quarterback Matt Ryan #2 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 43

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 43

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 43

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 43

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jalen McCleskey #1 and defensive back Jordan Miller #28 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 43

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jalen McCleskey #1 and defensive back Jordan Miller #28 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 and linebacker Mykal Walker #43 smile and look on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 43

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 and linebacker Mykal Walker #43 smile and look on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Mikey Daniel #44 and defensive back Chris Cooper #34 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 43

Atlanta Falcons fullback Mikey Daniel #44 and defensive back Chris Cooper #34 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 and wide receiver Devin Gray #19 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 43

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 and wide receiver Devin Gray #19 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 43

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

A detail shot of an Atlanta Falcons helmet at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 43

A detail shot of an Atlanta Falcons helmet at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

