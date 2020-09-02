Falcons sign quarterback Kyle Lauletta and what it means

Lauletta was selected by the New York Giants in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft

Sep 02, 2020 at 10:07 AM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20200902_Practice_KD2_1529
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday morning that they've signed quarterback Kyle Lauletta.

Lauletta, 25, was selected by the New York Giants in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent one season with the Giants, appearing in two games, before he was released and signed to the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad for the 2019 season.

A three-year starter at Richmond, Lauletta completed 758 passes for 10,465 yards with 73 touchdowns and 35 interceptions during his college career.

What it means

The Falcons are set at quarterback with Matt Ryan entrenched as the face of the franchise and Matt Schaub returning as his veteran backup. Kurt Benkert showed improvement in his third career training camp, and he could be a player the Falcons want to continue to develop. Lauletta was among three quarterbacks the Falcons brought in to workout earlier this week, and they could be looking to add depth at the position or bringing in someone to work on the practice squad.

Related Content

Falcons place Steven Means on reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Falcons place Steven Means on reserve/COVID-19 list

Means is the only player on the Falcons' reserve/COVID-19 list
Falcons sign Craig Reynolds
news

Falcons sign Craig Reynolds

The second-year running back spent time on Atlanta's practice squad last season
Falcons release Jamon Brown and what it means
news

Falcons release Jamon Brown and what it means

Brown started nine games for the Falcons in 2019 and was expected to compete to be the team's starting left guard
Falcons sign OT Ka'John Armstrong
news

Falcons sign OT Ka'John Armstrong

By bringing in Armstrong, the Falcons are adding both competition and depth at the offensive tackle position
Falcons activate S Jamal Carter from reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Falcons activate S Jamal Carter from reserve/COVID-19 list

With Carter coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Falcons no longer have any player listed under that designation
Falcons waive QB Danny Etling and what it means
news

Falcons waive QB Danny Etling and what it means

The Falcons are back to the primary quarterback trio that they had entering training camp in 2019
Falcons activate Keith Smith from reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Falcons activate Keith Smith from reserve/COVID-19 list

The fullback was placed on the list back on July 29
Falcons waive TE Carson Meier
news

Falcons waive TE Carson Meier

The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday that they have waved second-year tight end Carson Meier
Falcons sign Luke Stocker, make additional move
news

Falcons sign Luke Stocker, make additional move

In addition to signing Stocker, the Falcons signed offensive tackle Scottie Dill
Falcons activate Chris Cooper from reserve/COVID-19 list, waive Hunter Atkinson
news

Falcons activate Chris Cooper from reserve/COVID-19 list, waive Hunter Atkinson

The Falcons now have two players remaining on the reserve/COVID-19 list
Falcons activate Tyeler Davison from reserve/COVID-19 list, waive Ahmad Thomas
news

Falcons activate Tyeler Davison from reserve/COVID-19 list, waive Ahmad Thomas

Davison becomes the fourth Falcons player to be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list

Top News

Thinking about drafting Falcons players in fantasy football? Read this, first

Thinking about drafting Falcons players in fantasy football? Read this, first

Brian Hill looks 'night and day' better entering 2020 season 

Brian Hill looks 'night and day' better entering 2020 season 

Ito Smith's season-ending injury led to 'one of the hardest years of my life'

Ito Smith's season-ending injury led to 'one of the hardest years of my life'

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands off to running back Todd Gurley II #21 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Early Bird Report: PFF ranks Falcons offense outside of top 10

Advertising