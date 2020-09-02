Falcons sign quarterback Kyle Lauletta and what it means

Lauletta, 25, was selected by the New York Giants in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent one season with the Giants, appearing in two games, before he was released and signed to the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad for the 2019 season.

The Falcons are set at quarterback with Matt Ryan entrenched as the face of the franchise and Matt Schaub returning as his veteran backup. Kurt Benkert showed improvement in his third career training camp, and he could be a player the Falcons want to continue to develop. Lauletta was among three quarterbacks the Falcons brought in to workout earlier this week, and they could be looking to add depth at the position or bringing in someone to work on the practice squad.